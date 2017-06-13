ON AIR
Is the threat from Russia missing from the Russia meddling probe?

There's much being made about the Trump administration's possible ties with Russia. But the bottom line is Russia's effort to influence American democracy. Do the President and his aides care enough to take action before voters go back to the polls? 

Jun 13, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin

Producers:
Yael Even Or
Katie Cooper
Luke Vander Ploeg

AG Jeff Sessions testifies on Russia probe 6 MIN, 31 SEC

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying as we speak before his former colleagues on a Senate Committee today, saying he recused himself from the investigation of Russian influence on the Trump campaign, which he was involved with, but not from defending his honor against what he called "scurrilous attacks."

Edward Isaac Dovere, Washington correspondent for Politico, has more on today's testimony.

Is Washington missing the forest for the trees? 33 MIN, 55 SEC

As Attorney General Jeff Sessions and others testify about what they knew and who they talked to, is the basic issue being lost in the political drama? It's reported that Russian hackers gained access to the voting systems of 39 American states during last year's elections. There's no evidence they affected the outcome. But, as the fired FBI Director James Comey warned last week, "They'll be back." What's in store for America's democracy in the future? How does this compare to the long history of US involvement in other countries' elections?

Guests:
Jonathan Landay, Reuters (@JonathanLanday)
Molly McKew, expert on information warfare (@MollyMcKew)
Indira Lakshmanan, Poynter Institute for Media Studies / Boston Globe (@Indira_L)
Dov Levin, Carnegie-Mellon University

More:
Reuters on Sessions calling his collusion with Russia 'detestable lie'
Landay on political feud over the House Committee's probe of suspected Russian meddling in election
McKew on Russia's war on America
Levin on whether foreign meddling in elections matters

Trafficking opioids via the dark web 9 MIN, 20 SEC

Two 13-year-old boys in Park city, Utah, are among the dead from the synthetic opioid fentanyl — now the fastest-growing cause of overdoses nationwide. Authorities say another local teenager bought the drugs on the dark web using Bitcoin. That's according to Nathaniel Popper of the New York Times, who reports that the online drug trade is on track to be "even more formidable than the cartels."

Guests:
Nathaniel Popper, New York Times (@nathanielpopper)

