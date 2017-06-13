Is the threat from Russia missing from the Russia meddling probe?
There's much being made about the Trump administration's possible ties with Russia. But the bottom line is Russia's effort to influence American democracy. Do the President and his aides care enough to take action before voters go back to the polls?
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying as we speak before his former colleagues on a Senate Committee today, saying he recused himself from the investigation of Russian influence on the Trump campaign, which he was involved with, but not from defending his honor against what he called "scurrilous attacks."
Edward Isaac Dovere, Washington correspondent for Politico, has more on today's testimony.
As Attorney General Jeff Sessions and others testify about what they knew and who they talked to, is the basic issue being lost in the political drama? It's reported that Russian hackers gained access to the voting systems of 39 American states during last year's elections. There's no evidence they affected the outcome. But, as the fired FBI Director James Comey warned last week, "They'll be back." What's in store for America's democracy in the future? How does this compare to the long history of US involvement in other countries' elections?
Guests:
Jonathan Landay, Reuters (@JonathanLanday)
Molly McKew, expert on information warfare (@MollyMcKew)
Indira Lakshmanan, Poynter Institute for Media Studies / Boston Globe (@Indira_L)
Dov Levin, Carnegie-Mellon University
Two 13-year-old boys in Park city, Utah, are among the dead from the synthetic opioid fentanyl — now the fastest-growing cause of overdoses nationwide. Authorities say another local teenager bought the drugs on the dark web using Bitcoin. That's according to Nathaniel Popper of the New York Times, who reports that the online drug trade is on track to be "even more formidable than the cartels."
Nathaniel Popper, New York Times (@nathanielpopper)