On Friday, the Trump Administration said regime change in Syria was no longer a US objective. But today, it's blaming President Assad for a chemical weapons attack that killed at least 58 people, including many children.

Maya Gebeily, who is based in Beirut for AFP, says the Assad government categorically denied the attack and pointed the finger at rebel groups.

Guests:

Maya Gebeily, Agence France-Presse (@GebeilyM)