President Trump touts a booming economy

The New York Stock Exchange hit another record today, and the President says that means the economy's booming. Who's reaping the benefits and who's not? What about calls for "tax reform?"

Aug 02, 2017

Photo: The Dow officially breaks the 22,000 mark, August 2, 2017. (NYSE)

Trump to support high-skilled immigrants over families 6 MIN, 32 SEC

President Trump today hosted two Republican Senators at the White House with a new bill that they say would cut legal immigration in half in 10 years. Green cards would be available based on high skills and the demonstrated ability to make a living. But Tony Blinken, Deputy of Secretary of State for President Obama, told CNN the requirement for high skills was dangerously exclusive.

Heather Long, economics correspondent for the Washington Post, looks at the bill and its support from the business community.

Guests:
Heather Long, Washington Post / CNN Money (@byHeatherLong)

The president and the economy: winners and losers 33 MIN, 45 SEC

As the stock market hits the highest level it's ever been, President Trump is celebrating what's often used as a measure of the US economy. But the devil is always in the details.  Stocks are rising partly due to corporations buying back their shares at record low interest rates -- instead of creating new jobs or increasing wages.  Ten percent of Americans are in on the good news. Ninety percent are being left behind. The president has promised help for those "forgotten Americans" — so, why tax cuts for corporations and shareholders? 

Guests:
Gretchen Morgenson, New York Times (@gmorgenson)
Kenneth Rogoff, Harvard University (@krogoff)
Nomi Prins, Demos (@nomiprins)
Doug Holtz-Eakin, American Action Forum (@djheakin)

More:
Gretchen Morgenson on Big Pharma spending on share buybacks
Morgenson's 'Reckless Endangerment: How Outsized Ambition, Greed and Corruption Created the Worst Financial Crisis of Our Time'

All the Presidents' Bankers

Nomi Prins

Landmark Tunisian law aims to protect women from violence 9 MIN, 28 SEC


A Tunisian woman holds up a flag during a march to celebrate
International Women's Day in Tunis March 8, 2014
Photo by Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters

Tunisia has been a pioneer for women's rights in the Arab World since 1956, when it approved divorce and outlawed polygamy. Now, it's taken another major step forward with new protections against domestic abuse — outlawing violence against women and enacting new penalties against their abusers. Rothna Begum, who researches women's rights in the Middle East and North Africa for Human Rights Watch, says the law will have important implications for the whole region.

Guests:
Rothna Begum, Human Rights Watch (@Rothna_Begum)

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz
Sáša Woodruff

New Episodes

