Photo: Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) and defensive back Ron Brooks (33) hold up fists during the national anthem before action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field, September 25, 2016. (Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports)
Race politics and the NFL's culture of silence
Devoted sports fans may not like it, but America's most divisive controversy has reached the National Football League. We'll hear how players are speaking out — for racial equality and protection from debilitating injury.
It's official. The White House says chief of staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have agreed, "This will be Steve's last day." Did the President's chief strategist resign or was he fired? Kevin Robillard, who reports for Politico, has more on the reasons for Bannon's departure, where he'll go and who will replace him.
Kevin Robillard, Politico (@PoliticoKevin)
The National Football League is "as American as apple pie, "with deep roots in popular culture. Now the nation's most profitable sports enterprise is caught up in race politics. Former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is out of a job. He once helped the San Francisco 49ers reach the Super Bowl, but he's best known for refusing to stand for the Star Spangled Banner-- saying the nation is not keeping its promise of equality for people of color. Michael Bennett is an all-star defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks. In the aftermath of Saturday's deadly violence by white racists in Charlottesville, he says he'll refuse to stand for the National Anthem this season. So far, only black players have been taking the knee, but some white teammates are joining demands for racial equality. Players are also speaking out about long-term injury, as research shows the longer and harder they play, the more likely is permanent brain damage.
Des Bieler, Washington Post (@desbieler)
Ben Domenech, The Federalist / Heartland Institute (@bdomenech)
William Rhoden, ESPN (@wcrhoden)
James Joyce, Aethlon Medical (@Aethlon_Medical)
Bieler on Boston, Tampa teams joining athletes to address racial injustice after Charlottesville
Bieler on Seahawks’ Michael Bennett saying it would take a white player to get things changed
Domenech on keeping politics out of sports
Rhoden on the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick
JAMA on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE)
William C. Rhoden
After Charlottesville, the ACLU takes another look at free speech and violence.
White supremacists clash with counter protesters at a
rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12, 2017.
Photo by Joshua Roberts/Reuters
In 1934, Jewish lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union famously defended the free speech of Nazis in the United States. In 1978, the ACLU supported a Nazi march in Skokie, Illinois, even though it was home to many holocaust survivors. Last week's Unite the Right demonstration in Charlottesville took place after the ACLU defended its right to a permit when authorities tried to deny it. In the aftermath, California affiliates of the ACLU are saying, "White supremacist violence is not free speech." Matt Pearce, who reports for the Los Angeles Times, says the civil rights group will no longer defend white supremacists who come to rallies armed and prepared to incite violence.
Matt Pearce, Los Angeles Times (@mattdpearce)
