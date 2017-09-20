Should Big Tech get the anti-trust treatment?

Iran's President Hasan Rouhani addressed the UN General Assembly today, and responded to yesterday's critique of the nuclear deal by President Trump, who'd called the agreement "an embarrassment to the US." Rouhani called it "reprehensible that the US has the audacity to preach to peaceful nations [about] a new model for global interactions… cheered by the world." Michael Crowley, senior foreign affairs correspondent at Politico, joins us from Washington.
Guests:
Michael Crowley, Politico (@MichaelCrowley)