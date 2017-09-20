ON AIR
DONATE!

Should Big Tech get the anti-trust treatment?

In Washington, progressives and conservatives are alarmed by the power of Silicon Valley — suggesting that Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon are monopolies in need of regulation. We look at the pros and cons — and the political realities.

Sep 20, 2017

All eyes on Iran at the UN 6 MIN, 29 SEC

Iran's President Hasan Rouhani addressed the UN General Assembly today, and responded to yesterday's critique of the nuclear deal by President Trump, who'd called the agreement "an embarrassment to the US." Rouhani called it "reprehensible that the US has the audacity to preach to peaceful nations [about] a new model for global interactions… cheered by the world."  Michael Crowley, senior foreign affairs correspondent at Politico, joins us from Washington.

Guests:
Michael Crowley, Politico (@MichaelCrowley)

Mexico City digs out from another earthquake 15 MIN, 58 SEC


A man holds up a sign that reads "silence" as rescue personnel look for people underneath the
rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2017.
Photo by Claudia Daut/Reuters

In Mexico City today, responders are still searching for survivors of buildings collapsed by yesterday's massive, 7.1 earthquake. Dozens of children were killed and more are still missing after the collapse of the Enrique Rebsamen elementary school. We get an update as the city digs out from the rubble.

Guests:
Emily T. Green, freelance journalist (@emilytgreen)
Daniel Hernandez, freelance journalist and writer (@longdrivesouth)
León Krauze, Univision / University of Southern California (@leonkrauze)

More:
Green's conversation with NPR about the devastating quake

Is Big Tech on the defensive? 27 MIN, 8 SEC

Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon have amassed incomparable power over the US economy, political discourse and social interactions. Now they're being targeted as monopolies, which determine -- intentionally or otherwise — not just what we buy but how we think. Both the Left and the Right are now talking Regulation, but is Big Tech insulated by its ubiquitous services, popularity with consumers — and its lobbying power?   

Guests:
Brad Stone, Bloomberg BusinessWeek (@BradStone)
Jonathan Taplin, USC Annenberg Innovation Lab (@JonathanTaplin)
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center (@jbarro)

More:
Stone on the case against Big Tech
Stone's 'The Upstarts: How Uber, Airbnb, and the Killer Companies of the New Silicon Valley Are Changing the World'
Barro on why the anti-Big Tech push is doomed

Move Fast and Break Things

Jonathan Taplin

Producers:
Luke Vander Ploeg
Evan George
Katie Cooper

New Episodes

