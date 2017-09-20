Should Big Tech get the anti-trust treatment?



A man holds up a sign that reads "silence" as rescue personnel look for people underneath the

rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2017.

Photo by Claudia Daut/Reuters

In Mexico City today, responders are still searching for survivors of buildings collapsed by yesterday's massive, 7.1 earthquake. Dozens of children were killed and more are still missing after the collapse of the Enrique Rebsamen elementary school. We get an update as the city digs out from the rubble.

Guests:

Emily T. Green, freelance journalist (@emilytgreen)

Daniel Hernandez, freelance journalist and writer (@longdrivesouth)

León Krauze, Univision / University of Southern California (@leonkrauze)

More:

Green's conversation with NPR about the devastating quake

