The airline electronics ban and what it means
President Trump's Department of Homeland Security has banned all electronic devices larger than cell phones on some foreign airlines flying direct to the US. It's causing confusion as well as inconvenience. Is the motive really just increased security?
FROM THIS EPISODE
When President Obama had only a year left to serve, Republicans refused to consider his Supreme Court nominee because President Obama had only a year left to serve. Now, Republicans are pushing for Judge Neil Gorsuch — even though President Trump is under investigation. Today, Democrats announced a filibuster. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced, "If this nominee cannot earn 60 votes, a bar met by each of President Obama's nominees, and President [George W.] Bush's last two nominees, the answer isn't to change the rules -- it's to change the nominee." Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor and legal correspondent at Slate, joins us from outside the fourth day of hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Guests:
Dahlia Lithwick, Slate (@dahlialithwick)
More:
Slate debate on whether Democrats are smart to filibuster Gorsuch
If travelers from 10 Middle-East and North-African airports are confused, they're not the only ones. The Department of Homeland Security has issued a new ban on electronic devices to protect against what it calls a "long time threat." For nine foreign airlines flying from the Middle-East and North Africa direct to the US It's cellphones only: no laptops, tablets or other devices for passengers on their planes. But if the airlines have several days to put it into effect, how urgent is it? Travelers needing electronic devices will likely switch to alternate routes on US-based airlines — even though their service isn't as good. Is the ban really about terror or trade?
Guests:
Jon Ostrower, CNN (@jonostrower)
John Cohen, Rutgers University / ABC News
Molly Crabapple, Vice (@mollycrabapple)
Daniel Gross, Slate (@grossdm)
Republican Congressman Devin Nunes of California is chair of the House Intelligence Committee investigating Russian hacking and ties to the Trump campaign. Yesterday, on the White House lawn, he told reporters about a new discovery involving intelligence intercepts. "Details about US persons associated with the incoming administration – details with little to no apparent foreign intelligence value -- were widely disseminated in the intelligence community reporting."
Today, Nunes apologized for telling reporters — and the Trump White House — before sharing the information with fellow committee members. Ranking Democrat Adam Schiff replied, that's not good enough. "So at this point the only people who do know are the Chairman and the President – and given that the President's associates are the subject of the investigation that's wholly inappropriate and unfortunately really impugns the credibility of the chairman in terms of his ability to conduct an independent investigation."
Guests:
Tim Mak, Daily Beast (@timkmak)
Michael Koncewicz, New York University / St. Francis College (@MikeKoncewicz)
More:
Mak on the House Russia probe disintegrating into Benghazi 2.0