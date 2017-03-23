The airline electronics ban and what it means

Republican Congressman Devin Nunes of California is chair of the House Intelligence Committee investigating Russian hacking and ties to the Trump campaign. Yesterday, on the White House lawn, he told reporters about a new discovery involving intelligence intercepts. "Details about US persons associated with the incoming administration – details with little to no apparent foreign intelligence value -- were widely disseminated in the intelligence community reporting."

Today, Nunes apologized for telling reporters — and the Trump White House — before sharing the information with fellow committee members. Ranking Democrat Adam Schiff replied, that's not good enough. "So at this point the only people who do know are the Chairman and the President – and given that the President's associates are the subject of the investigation that's wholly inappropriate and unfortunately really impugns the credibility of the chairman in terms of his ability to conduct an independent investigation."

Guests:

Tim Mak, Daily Beast (@timkmak)

Michael Koncewicz, New York University / St. Francis College (@MikeKoncewicz)

