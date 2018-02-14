The Winter Games and Korean detente

The exchange of threats between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un led to warnings of possible nuclear war. Then came the surprise detent with South Korea during the Winter Olympics. Does diplomacy with the US have a chance? Korean expert Katharine Moon says North Korea’s now “the best laboratory to see capitalism at work.”



Will it ever give up a nuclear program it regards as existential to national defense.



The Korean Unification Flag is a flag designed to represent all of Korea when North and South Korea participate as one team in sporting events. The flag has no status as an official flag in either country.

Guests:

Jean Lee, Wilson Center (@newsjean)

Katharine Moon, Chair of Asian studies at Wellesley College (@Wellesley)