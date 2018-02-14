U.S. Army 1st Lt. Daniel Meegan and an Afghan interpreter stop to question an Afghan man about Taliban activity while patrolling the area surrounding Zabul province, Afghanistan. Photo credit: Spc. Eric Cabral, U.S. Army
The Winter Games and Korean detente
Americans have a lot to learn about North Korea. The conversation shouldn’t be only about nuclear weapons or handshakes.
FROM THIS EPISODE
“The story of how a Nobel Peace Prize-winning President, inherited a war, escalated a war and then left a muddle behind is important. How it happened is a cautionary tale for future presidents,” Pulitzer prize-winning author Steve Coll muses in his new book “Directorate S; the C.I.A. and America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan.” Can America find a solution to extracting itself from its longest ever war?
Guests:
Steve Coll, Author and Dean of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, CEO of New America Foundation
The exchange of threats between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un led to warnings of possible nuclear war. Then came the surprise detent with South Korea during the Winter Olympics. Does diplomacy with the US have a chance? Korean expert Katharine Moon says North Korea’s now “the best laboratory to see capitalism at work.”
Will it ever give up a nuclear program it regards as existential to national defense.
The Korean Unification Flag is a flag designed to represent all of Korea when North and South Korea participate as one team in sporting events. The flag has no status as an official flag in either country.
Guests:
Jean Lee, Wilson Center (@newsjean)
Katharine Moon, Chair of Asian studies at Wellesley College (@Wellesley)
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
