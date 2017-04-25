Trump, the wall and the first 100 days
It now appears the Trump presidency will survive its first 100 days without a government shutdown. We hear what's in store between now and Saturday.
Michael Flynn, the President’s first National Security Advisor, is back in the news. The House Oversight Committee says he may have broken the law by taking $45,000 for a speech he made on RT-TV in Moscow. The Committee’s Republican Chairman, Jason Chaffetz of Utah, announced, "Personally I see no information or no data to support the notion that General Flynn complied with the law." Isaac Arnsdorf, who reports for Politico, says Flynn violated the Emoluments Clause by not notifying the Pentagon of his trip or payment he received for it.
Isaac Arnsdorf, Politico (@iarnsdorf)
President Trump promised big things in his first 100 days, but his most important achievement may be keeping the government open. To get that--even with Republicans running Congress -- he's had to delay his demand for big money for his Great Wall on the Mexican border. His biggest applause line has been replaced by talk about tax reform. So the government probably won't shut down on Saturday — his hundredth day in office. But 100 days is just the beginning of a four-year term, and there's time left for a lot more surprises.
Catherine Lucey, Associated Press (@catherine_lucey)
Nancy Cook, Politico (@nancook)
Julian Zelizer, Princeton University (@julianzelizer)
Mickey Kaus, political commentator and author (@kausmickey)
Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles Times (@hiltzikm)
Does the President want a trade war with America's northern neighbor?
President Trump is escalating trade tensions with America's northern neighbor. He's planning a 20% tariff on Canadian softwood lumber. In a Twitter post, he says there will be more to come… involving dairy products. Daniel Dale is in Washington for the Toronto Star. His lead in a recent story is, "Holy Cow, he's now coming after us."
Daniel Dale, Toronto Star (@ddale8)