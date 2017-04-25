Trump, the wall and the first 100 days

President Trump promised big things in his first 100 days, but his most important achievement may be keeping the government open. To get that--even with Republicans running Congress -- he's had to delay his demand for big money for his Great Wall on the Mexican border. His biggest applause line has been replaced by talk about tax reform. So the government probably won't shut down on Saturday — his hundredth day in office. But 100 days is just the beginning of a four-year term, and there's time left for a lot more surprises.

Guests:

Catherine Lucey, Associated Press (@catherine_lucey)

Nancy Cook, Politico (@nancook)

Julian Zelizer, Princeton University (@julianzelizer)

Mickey Kaus, political commentator and author (@kausmickey)

Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles Times (@hiltzikm)

More:

Lucey on Trump's tough week with budget, health care battles

Lucey on Dems telling Trump he can avert shutdown risk if he relents on wall

Cook on Trump tax plan not including House GOP's border-adjustment tax

Zelizer on Trump's latest poll numbers

Hiltzik on how Trump, GOP are plotting to give health insurers exactly what they want

