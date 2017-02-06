Photo: Demonstrators protest against President Trump's travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, January 29, 2017.
Producers:
Katie Cooper
Evan George
Luke vander Ploeg
Trump's First Constitutional Confrontation
President Trump has the Executive Branch of Government in a bitter battle with one federal judge, and the Ninth Circuit is now reviewing his controversial ban on refugees and travelers from seven other Muslim countries. We look at the law and the politics.
Photo: Demonstrators protest against President Trump's travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, January 29, 2017.
Producers:
Katie Cooper
Evan George
Luke vander Ploeg
Refugees and visa-holders from seven mostly Muslim countries have been allowed into the US again since last Friday. That's when President Trump's order banning them was temporarily halted by Federal Judge James Robart in Seattle. America's new Chief Executive is outraged and has personally denounced Robart, labeling him "a so-called judge," for putting the country "in peril." The Administration's appealed, but three states, technology companies, foreign policy veterans and civil right groups say reinstating the ban would create more chaos than ever. As the issue winds through the court process, will Trump have a scapegoat to blame for a future act of terrorism?
Guests:
Chris Geidner, BuzzFeed News (@chrisgeidner)
Michael Dorf, Cornell Law School
Josh Blackman, South Texas College of Law / Cato Institute (@JoshMBlackman)
Thomas Mann, Brookings Institution (@BrookingsGov)
Thomas E. Mann
In a much-promoted interview yesterday with Bill O'Reilly on Fox News before the Super Bowl, President Trump once again confounded fellow Republicans — not just by defending Vladimir Putin, but by his characterization of the USA.
Andrew Weiss, Vice President at the Carnegie Endowment, where he oversees research on Russia and Eurasia, says Trump's equivocation puts the GOP in the difficult position of having to explain what the President really means.
Guests:
Andrew S. Weiss, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (@andrewsweiss)
Before the Super Bowl, President Trump predicted an eight-point win for the New England Patriots. He reportedly left a viewing party early when the Atlanta Falcons were leading 28 to three. When the Patriots pulled it out in the first overtime in Super Bowl history, Trump tweeted, "What an amazing comeback… Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B."
Ken Belson, who covers the NFL for the New York Times, has more on the game — and the politics.
Guests:
Ken Belson, New York Times