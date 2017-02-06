Trump's First Constitutional Confrontation

In a much-promoted interview yesterday with Bill O'Reilly on Fox News before the Super Bowl, President Trump once again confounded fellow Republicans — not just by defending Vladimir Putin, but by his characterization of the USA.

Andrew Weiss, Vice President at the Carnegie Endowment, where he oversees research on Russia and Eurasia, says Trump's equivocation puts the GOP in the difficult position of having to explain what the President really means.

Guests:

Andrew S. Weiss, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (@andrewsweiss)