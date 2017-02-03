US-Iranian relations turn icy once again

President Trump signed two more executive actions today to deregulate Wall Street — setting the table for dismantling Dodd Frank, the sweeping law passed after the financial crisis of 2008. He addressed business leaders today at the White House. “We expect to be cutting a lot out of Dodd-Frank because, frankly, I have so many people, friends of mine, who have nice businesses who can't borrow money. They just can't get any money because the banks just won't let them borrow

The other action starts to eliminate the rule requiring financial advisors to act in their clients' best interest. Ben Protess, who covers the intersection of Wall Street and government for the New York Times, reports that those targeted by Dodd Frank are now on the front line to undue it.

Guests:

Ben Protess, New York Times (@benprotess)