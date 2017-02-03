ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINT

US-Iranian relations turn icy once again

After the Obama Administration's delicate diplomacy with Iran, Donald Trump says that country's "on notice" and today he implemented economic sanctions.  We hear why and assess the risks of escalation between countries some call, "bitter friends and bosom enemies." 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 03, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Wall Street regulation under Trump 6 MIN, 32 SEC

President Trump signed two more executive actions today to deregulate Wall Street — setting the table for dismantling Dodd Frank, the sweeping law passed after the financial crisis of 2008. He addressed business leaders today at the White House. “We expect to be cutting a lot out of Dodd-Frank because, frankly, I have so many people, friends of mine, who have nice businesses who can't borrow money. They just can't get any money because the banks just won't let them borrow

The other action starts to eliminate the rule requiring financial advisors to act in their clients' best interest. Ben Protess, who covers the intersection of Wall Street and government for the New York Times, reports that those targeted by Dodd Frank are now on the front line to undue it.

Guests:
Ben Protess, New York Times (@benprotess)

The US and Iran: Diplomatic relations turn icy again 34 MIN, 20 SEC

Responding to his first challenge from the world's most volatile region, President Trump has invoked economic sanctions against Iran. That's apparently what he meant when he said Iran was "on notice" after it tested a ballistic missile last weekend.  

It's not clear if he plans more to come. But there are stark warnings of possible escalation, unintended or otherwise, as Trump continues to keep Washington guessing, along with the rest of the world.  During his campaign he promised to be "unpredictable," and today he tweeted that, "Iran is playing with fire." Iran says he has a lot to learn.

Guests:
Jay Solomon, Wall Street Journal (@WSJSolomon)
Barbara Slavin, Atlantic Council / Al-Monitor (@barbaraslavin1)
Jonathan Schanzer, Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (@JSchanzer)
Trita Parsi, National Iranian American Council (@tparsi)

More:
Solomon on Trump White House being set to impose fresh sanctions on Iran
Solomon's 'The Iran Wars: Spy Games, Bank Battles and the Secret Deals that Reshaped the Middle East'
Slavin on the Iran deal, Trump should leave good enough alone
Slavin on Iranians' belief that Trump will violate nuclear deal
Schanzer on Trump turning up the heat on Iran, with no clear game plan yet
Parsi on what Flynn could learn from Kerry about Iran
National Security Advisor Michael Flynn on Iran

Losing an Enemy

Trita Parsi

Trump sends mixed messages on West Bank settlements 8 MIN, 45 SEC

The Trump White House speaks out on Israeli settlements on the West Bank and creates new confusion.


Amona, Israel
Photo by Yair Aronshtam

After Donald Trump was elected, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced new settlements on the Palestinian West Bank — long declared illegal by international law. Last night, the Trump White House issued this confusing statement: "While we don’t believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal." Michael Wilner, Washington Bureau Chief for the Jerusalem Post, tries to unravel the President’s message.

Guests:
Michael Wilner, Jerusalem Post (@mawilner)

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE