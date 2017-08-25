Zinke recommends rolling back some national monuments

Despite reports that he's not paying attention, President Trump has tweeted that he's "closely monitoring" Hurricane Harvey, saying he's "here to assist as needed." Forecasters are warning of 120 mile-an-hour winds — and historic amounts of rain measured in feet rather than inches. Joe McComb, the Mayor of Corpus Christi, has made clear that rain and the storm surge could be life-threatening. Authorities have made evacuation of low-lying areas and preservation of life a top priority. Lynn Brezosky of the San Antonio Express-News is in Corpus Christi covering the storm.

Guests:

Lynn Brezosky, San Antonio Express-News (@lbrezosky)