Zinke recommends rolling back some national monuments
President Trump has stirred controversy in the Western States by taking aim at National Monuments protected by former presidents. As he looks at recommendations that he shrink them in size, does he have the legal power?
Despite reports that he's not paying attention, President Trump has tweeted that he's "closely monitoring" Hurricane Harvey, saying he's "here to assist as needed." Forecasters are warning of 120 mile-an-hour winds — and historic amounts of rain measured in feet rather than inches. Joe McComb, the Mayor of Corpus Christi, has made clear that rain and the storm surge could be life-threatening. Authorities have made evacuation of low-lying areas and preservation of life a top priority. Lynn Brezosky of the San Antonio Express-News is in Corpus Christi covering the storm.
Lynn Brezosky, San Antonio Express-News (@lbrezosky)
Teddy Roosevelt's legacy of 400 national parks may be "America's best idea," but some two-dozen national monuments are another matter. Miners, loggers and some residents in Western States are angry that past presidents limited use of millions of acres of public land. President Trump says Clinton, Bush and Obama, abused their power, and he's reportedly ready to shrink the size of some protected areas — if he can. We hear about disputes including industrial and recreational interests, environmentalists and Native American tribes.
Darryl Fears, Washington Post (@bydarrylfears)
Sharon Buccino, National Resource Defense Council (@sharonbuccino1)
Nicolas Loris, Heritage Foundation (@niconomistloris)
Mark Squillace, University of Colorado Law School (@marksquil)
Secretary Zinke sends monument report to the White House
Fears on Zinke recommendation that Trump alter at least three national monuments
NRDC on national monuments, Trump's assault on our environment
Loris on federal land grabs, why Trump's executive order is a positive sign
Squillace on the endangered Antiquities Act
Two Cuban diplomats have been expelled from the US — in response to unexplained physical symptoms suffered by Americans who live in Havana. They reside in compounds owned by the Cuban government. The State Department won't confirm the AP's report that they were subject to a "covert sonic weapon." Ann Gearan is reporting the story for the Washington Post.
Anne Gearan, Washington Post (@agearan)
Washington Post editorial on the attacks on American, Canadian diplomats in Cuba
