Lost Bird
A bird and a cat are saved, and so – somehow – are their saviors.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Penguin was a magpie. An injured, baby magpie that Cameron Bloom and his family found outside their house, on the Northern Beaches above Sydney, Australia. He found it around the same time that his wife, Sam, got into a terrible accident. And so, together, Sam and Penguin recovered.
It sounds like the plot of a movie. And, as it turns out, the story is being made into a movie, and is now a book.
But a movie is a movie, and a book is a book, and Instagram is a beautiful illusion. And real life is having everything you know crushed to pieces, on a surfing vacation gone horribly wrong.
Produced by Jessica Bineth, Jesse Cox and Belinda Lopez, in collaboration with ABC’s This is About. Sound mix and music by Bob Carlson, featuring guitar from Cam and Sam’s 14 year old son Noah Bloom.
Penguin Bloom, the book by Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Grieve, is now on sale in the United States.
Courtesy of Penguin the Magpie's Instagram
David Crabb was lost. And then, he found a kitten. An injured and disfigured kitten, who was hiding in the basement of the house he shares with his husband Jack.
David thought he’d found his purpose in life: the kitten. He made a “kitty spa” for his patient, and spent all his time devoted to nursing the kitchen back to health. But instead of saving him, David’s kitten-fixation started to drive him over the edge.
David Crabb is an author, actor, and host of The Moth Main Stage series. Bad Kid, his solo show about growing up gay and goth in Texas, was a New York Times Critics’ Pick. His memoir by the same name was released last year by Harper Perennial. His next memoir, Whoever You Are I Hope You're Okay, comes out in 2018.
The Kitten (Courtesy of David Crabb)