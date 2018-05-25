One day a suspicious couple and a former soap opera actress turned real estate agent put in an application to rent a vacant apartment. They had a strange story and wanted to deposit an entire year’s rent into the building owners bank account. “Welcome to L.A.” host David Weinberg and his wife were the building managers and wondered if they were grifters, out to scam the building owners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The truth was equally unsettling.
The Grifter
