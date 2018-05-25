ON AIR
The Grifter

When a suspicious couple and a former soap opera actress applied to rent an apartment, they wanted to deposit an entire year’s rent into the building owners bank account. But something wasn’t adding up.

May 29, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

One day a suspicious couple and a former soap opera actress turned real estate agent put in an application to rent a vacant apartment. They had a strange story and wanted to deposit an entire year’s rent into the building owners bank account. “Welcome to L.A.” host David Weinberg and his wife were the building managers and wondered if they were grifters, out to scam the building owners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The truth was equally unsettling.

CREDITS

Host:
David Weinberg

Producers:
David Weinberg

