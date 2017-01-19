It's not so easy to get rid of Donald Trump

Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews never thought Donald Trump would hang around this long. He tried to ship him to Sweden, but Trump couldn't get through customs. He tried to give him away, but there were no takers. He even tried to throw Trump in the trash, but the garbage collectors wouldn't take him. We're not talking about the real President-elect Trump,of course, but rather a gag piñata that Mathews purchased months ago. Still, Joe finds some parallels between the real thing and his travails with the paper-mache version of Trump.

Photo: Evan Vucci/Associated Press