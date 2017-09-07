California can and should sue the Trump Administration to restore DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that has allowed people brought to this country illegally as children to openly live and work here. But it can do more. Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says that if California wants to make a statement about the current government's misguided immigration policies it should offer undocumented immigrants a form of legal residency. Mathews says that undocumented California residents who are detained elsewhere should be returned to this state – and, when people are deported, the Feds should pay for the damage done.
Legal residency for California's undocumented
Most Californians accept that undocumented immigrants are crucial members of our communities. So what are we going to do about federal immigration policies that trample on our values?
