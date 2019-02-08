Persian cooking expert Najmieh Batmanglij talks to Evan about what it was like to return to Iran and cook there after years of exile. Noodle soup is the stuff of dreams, for food historian Ken Albala. Richard Parks III takes us on a whirlwind visit to the world’s largest natural wine fair, and a biomolecular archaeologist tells us what kind of alcoholic beverages the ancients drank.
A Persian homecoming, noodle soup dreams, and a natural wine party
From this Episode:
The queen of Persian cooking goes home for her latest book
Najmieh Batmanglij is perhaps the foremost authority on Persian cuisine in the Western world, if not outside of Iran.
13 min, 34 sec
For some, noodle soup is worth obsessing over
Ken Albala is a noted food historian and prolific cookbook author—and you might call him a noodle soup fanatic. So much that he made a different noodle soup every day, for...
11 min, 47 sec
What’s all the fuss about natural wine?
Natural wine—or wine made with minimal intervention—is a booming industry. And for some obsessives, it’s practically a religion.
12 min, 7 sec
Drinking like the ancients
Humans have been using natural processes to make wine and beer for eons. But what do we know about what they tasted like, and what if we could recreate them today?
10 min, 23 sec
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia