“Breakfast: The Cookbook,” La Cocina, how Italians actually eat

Hosted by
Excerpted from "The Italian Table: Creating Festive Meals for Family and Friends", by Elizabeth Minchilli, Rizzoli, 2019.

Excerpted from "The Italian Table: Creating Festive Meals for Family and Friends", by Elizabeth Minchilli, Rizzoli, 2019. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Minchilli, Rizzoli

Emily Elyse Miller spent three years asking what people around the world eat for breakfast. Bay Area kitchen incubator La Cocina helps women food entrepreneurs get a leg up. Elizabeth Minchilli explains how Italians actually eat. Finally, the Market Report goes Hollywood. 

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia