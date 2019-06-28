Emily Elyse Miller spent three years asking what people around the world eat for breakfast. Bay Area kitchen incubator La Cocina helps women food entrepreneurs get a leg up. Elizabeth Minchilli explains how Italians actually eat. Finally, the Market Report goes Hollywood.
“Breakfast: The Cookbook,” La Cocina, how Italians actually eat
From this Episode:
A taste of breakfasts from all around the world
"What did you have for breakfast?" It's what Good Food host Evan Kleiman asks her guests during sound checks for her program. New York author Emily Elyse Miller spent...
13 min, 10 sec
La Cocina levels the playing field for food entrepreneurs
From the outside, the restaurant world can seem like an exciting place of opportunity.
17 min, 43 sec
How Italians actually eat, according to Elizabeth Minchilli
Elizabeth Minchilli is one of the world’s foremost writers on the Italian lifestyle. In her ninth book, she explains how Italians actually eat while showing how to...
11 min, 59 sec
Bill Addison visits Alameda Supper Club at The Manufactory
The Manufactory recently opened at the Row DTLA to much fanfare.
4 min, 40 sec
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia