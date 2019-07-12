Serious Eats founder Ed Levine looks back on the Wild West days of the food media business. Grace Young can be your wok therapist. Pok Pok chef Andy Ricker waxes philosophical on noodles, while a special “club” for Northern Thai food appears in East Hollywood.
Memoirs of a food media pioneer
From this Episode:
Food media pioneer Ed Levine reflects on a career as a “Serious Eater”
The restaurant business is tough, but the food media world can be just as precarious in many ways. Ed Levine is the founder of Serious Eats , one of the first big...
16 min, 33 sec
Big flavors at Northern Thai Food Club in Thai Town
LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison joins to discuss Northern Thai Food Club in Thai Town, a 12-seat restaurant where chef-owner “Nancy” Amphai Dunne is turning...
5 min, 2 sec
Recreating Pok Pok’s classic noodle dishes at home
The repertoire of Thai cooking is full of incredibly delicious noodle dishes. From the brothy to the pan-fried, they’re the stuff of cravings. Plus, you can customize them...
12 min, 49 sec
Grace Young is here to be your wok therapist
Grace Young is an award-winning author of books like “ Breath of the Wok ” that demystify the art of wok cookery. Still, her inbox is regularly flooded with questions about...
12 min, 48 sec
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia