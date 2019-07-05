David Gelb tells the human stories of Asia’s street food vendors in his latest show for Netflix. The legendary Madhur Jaffrey says the Instant Pot is your friend. Nicole Rucker is known for pie, but her first cookbook is an ode to baking with fruit. Speaking of which, it’s stone fruit season.
Netflix’s “Street Food,” Madhur Jaffrey, baking with fruit
Netflix series tells human stories from Asia’s great street food cities
David Gelb is the creator and director of “ Chef’s Table ,” the Netflix show about some of the most celebrated chefs in the culinary world.
16 min, 8 sec
In Anaheim’s Little Arabia, a destination for Lebanese flatbread
Anaheim’s Little Arabia district is a haven for some of the best Middle Eastern food to be found in the Southland.
6 min, 2 sec
Madhur Jaffrey says the Instant Pot is your friend
Madhur Jaffrey is a James Beard Hall of Famer who’s written some of the most seminal cookbooks about Indian food in the Western world.
12 min, 23 sec
'Pie queen’ Nicole Rucker’s loving ode to baking with fruit
In 2012, pastry chef Nicole Rucker dazzled KCRW’s Pie Contest judges, taking home first place in the best fruit, crust, and savory categories, plus “Best in Show.”...
13 min, 40 sec
Evan Kleiman
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia