Lent comes to an end this weekend, so we’re looking at two stars of the meat-free burger craze: the Superiority Burger and the Beyond Meat patty. Plus Bill Addison checks out a Uyghur restaurant, and LA Times Food editor Peter Meehan joins with a preview of the upcoming LA Food Bowl.
Plant-based burgers, Uyghur food, and the incredible egg
Can you recreate the Superiority Burger at home?
There are a few signs that Superiority Burger isn’t fast food as usual. In New York’s East Village, chef Brooks Headley and his team sling meat-free burgers in a dimly...
11 min, 53 sec
Behind the scenes at the Beyond Meat factory
You may have noticed more and more plant-based burgers on the menu—most recently in the form of the Impossible Whopper that’s being unveiled at Burger King locations...
7 min, 19 sec
‘All About Eggs’
With Easter around the corner, it’s time we revisited all the things that eggs can do. In 2017, Evan spoke with writer Rachel Khong who edited the collection of essays,...
11 min, 5 sec
Bill Addison goes out for Uyghur food
Only a handful of restaurants in LA specialize in authentic Uyghur food, so when LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison heard about Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine in...
4 min, 27 sec
LA Times Food Bowl returns for its third year
One of the bright spots in the LA Times’ recent resurgence has been its new-look food section. The renaissance is being led by former Lucky Peach editor Peter Meehan, who...
11 min, 37 sec
Evan Kleiman
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia