DONATE!

close

Plant-based burgers, Uyghur food, and the incredible egg

Hosted by
The Superiority Burger.

The Superiority Burger. Recipe and Photographs from Superiority Burger Cookbook by Brooks Headley. Copyright © 2018 by Brooks Headley. Photographs copyright © 2018 by Sunny Shokrae. Reprinted with permission of W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Lent comes to an end this weekend, so we’re looking at two stars of the meat-free burger craze: the Superiority Burger and the Beyond Meat patty. Plus Bill Addison checks out a Uyghur restaurant, and LA Times Food editor Peter Meehan joins with a preview of the upcoming LA Food Bowl.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE