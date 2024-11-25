22 potato and sweet potato recipes for Thanksgiving

From vegan hasselback potatoes and colcannon to kung pao sweet potatoes and sweet potato biscuits, we've got tons of terrific ways to use tubers this Thanksgiving.





POTATOES

Evan Kleiman's Mashed Potatoes

Sometimes you don't want to do anything fancy or newfangled with your potatoes. You want the comfort of warm, fluffy mashed potatoes. We see you, potato people. (Click here for a few minor variations on mashed potato cooking techniques.) Get the recipe

Colcannon

Want a slightly more elaborate mashed potato option? Try colcannon, a traditional Irish dish with four standard ingredients: potatoes, cabbage, butter, and milk. This one comes from Darina Allen of Ballymaloe Cooking School in Ireland who wrote the book, Irish Traditional Cooking. Get the recipe

Scalloped Potatoes with Kimchi

Lauryn Chun, author of The Kimchi Cookbook, shared this recipe with us. It has all the familiar elements of American comfort food — potatoes, cream, cheese — and the added punch of kimchi. Plus, it earned Evan Kleiman's personal stamp of approval. Get the recipe

Cheesy Hasselback Potato Gratin

The recipe was created by J. Kenji López-Alt and adapted by Emily Weinstein. "This golden and glorious mash-up of potato gratin and Hasselback potatoes has been engineered to give you both creamy potato and singed edge in each bite. The principal innovation here is placing the sliced potatoes in the casserole dish vertically, on their edges, rather than laying them flat as in a standard gratin, in order to get those crisp ridges on top," Weinstein explains. Get the recipe

Hazelnut Hasselback Potato Gratin

This rich vegan gratin is perfumed with leeks and rosemary, and smothered in a velvety hazelnut cream, says Hetty Lui McKinnon, who wrote Tenderheart: A Cookbook About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds. While you can use store-bought hazelnut milk, she makes her own. She likes how homemade hazelnut milk delivers a creamy béchamel-like sauce that is still light. Get the recipe





Spanakopita Jacket Potatoes

Georgina Hayden is always trying to get her kids to eat more vegetables, so making dishes ‘spanakopita-ish’ has become a go-to method for her. This isn’t a short recipe, but it is straightforward. The majority of the cooking is baking the spuds, which can be done in advance. You can even make them the day before and leave them stuffed and covered in the fridge until you need them. Get the recipe

Mormon Funeral Potatoes

Don't be deterred by the name. Mormon Funeral Potatoes are basically a potato casserole with plenty of butter, cream and cheese. What's not to love? Get the recipe

Green Bell Peppers Stuffed with Spicy Potatoes, Chili and Dried Mango

When Maunika Gowardhan lived in India, her mother would make this recipe often. The bell peppers are stuffed with spiced, crushed potatoes that are flavored with dried mango powder, which lends a tangy, sour note. Look for the recipe in her book Tandoori Home Cooking: Over 70 Classic Indian Tandoori Recipes to Cook at Home. Get the recipe

Potato Frittata with Avocado and Three-Chile Salsa

A pan of potatoes and eggs spiced with Anaheim and poblano chiles? Yes, please! You can thank Selma Morrow, author of The Williams Sonoma Collection: Potato, for this one. Get the recipe

Aloo Methi: Spinach Cooked with Potatoes and Fenugreek Leaves

This recipe for Aloo Methi comes from Farhana Sahibzada's new cookbook Flavorful Shortcuts to Indian/Pakistani Cooking. She says it works great as both a side dish and a main course. "The secret seasoning is a light sprinkle of dried fenugreek leaves (dried fenugreek leaves labeled as ‘Kasoori Methi' are available at all Indian/Pakistani spice stores) at the end," she writes. Get the recipe

Vegan Red Potato Salad with Pesto

Yes, you can skip the mayo that most potato salads rely on without skipping the flavor. Bryant Terry swears on it. His creation calls for roasted red potatoes and a pesto made of parsley and pine nuts. Get the recipe





SWEET POTATOES

Tequila Sweet Potatoes

This unusual way to serve sweet potatoes comes from pitmaster Rick Browne, who hosted the public television show Barbecue America. He says the strands of sweet potato soak up the tequila, lime juice, and butter better than slices. Get the recipe

Sweet Potatoes with Orange Bitters

If you're sick of the same old Thanksgiving side dishes, this recipe for sweet potatoes from Yotam Ottolenghi's book Plenty More will be a great addition to your table. Get the recipe

Sweet Potato & Quinoa Salad

Mark Bittman first shared this recipe back in 2009 and it holds up. It's easy to make and you can prepare it well in advance. Get the recipe

Sweet Potato Latkes with Coriander & Lemon topped with Cranberry Orange Relish and Marshmallow Fluff

Who says latkes should only be served at Hanukkah? Not us! White pepper gives these potato pancakes bite. Lemon juice adds a hint of tartness. Coriander imparts flavor. And rice keeps these babies crisp. Get the recipe





Kung Pao Sweet Potatoes

Cookbook author Nik Sharma says he was inspired by his husband's love for both kung pao chicken and sweet potatoes to create this dish. Unlike the chicken, which is usually battered and fried, the sweet potatoes are stir-fried to bring out their sweet caramel flavor and then tossed with the sauce. Get the recipe

Sticky Rice with Sweet Potato

You'll find this recipe in Charles Phan's The Slanted Door: Modern Vietnamese Food. If you rarely cook with black sticky rice and usually grab yams instead of sweet potatoes, this will be a fun way to pair these available yet underused ingredients in a rich, irresistible combo. Get the recipe

Dr. Carver's Sweet Potato Biscuits

Ever since Booker T. Washington founded the Tuskegee Institute in 1881, the small Southern town of Tuskegee, Alabama has been a mecca for African Americans. In 1999, Carolyn Quick Tillery wrote The African-American Heritage Cookbook: Traditional Recipes and Fond Remembrances From Alabama's Renowned Tuskegee Institute. There's a 25th anniversary of the book and it features this from peanut and sweet potato expert George Washington Carver. Get the recipe

Sweet Potatoes and Korean Chile Paste Sauce

The sweet, salty, and spicy notes of the chile sauce will perk up grilled meats, fish, tofu, meaty mushrooms or sautéed greens. You can find gochujang for sale at your local Asian grocer or at any good supermarket. If you prefer, kabocha squash and carrots can substitute for sweet potatoes in Susan Volland's recipe. Get the recipe

Sweet Potatoes with Curried Puffed Grains

Popped grains are a fun way to bring crunch to a dish. Grace Parisi pairs them with sweet potatoes, Madras curry powder, maple syrup and cayenne and boom! Get the recipe

Sweet Potato Salad

Scroll down to the bottom of the page for this recipe from Marilynn and Sheila Brass, aka the Brass Sisters. Orange marmalade and apricot jam bring sweetness. Red bell peppers and pecans bring crunch. Orange juice and apple cider vinegar bring tartness. Get the recipe

Roasted Carrot and Sweet Potato Tzimmes

This recipe comes from Amelia Saltsman, author of The Santa Monica Farmers' Market Cookbook. Tzimmes is a traditional Ashkenazi root vegetable stew, an easy-to-make vegetarian dish that pairs well with brisket or chicken or turkey. It's sweetened with prunes or dried plums in orange juice, which brightens the tzimmes without adding refined sugar. Get the recipe