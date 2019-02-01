This week we visit a museum exhibit featuring foods that are inarguably revolting—or are they? Plus, a look at how formerly hippie foods like dense grain breads went mainstream. And meet hippie Jack: he has strong opinions about waffles, and he’s canvassing LA to see who makes the best one. Will Guidara talks hospitality lessons, and Evan pays her respects to the Jewish deli.
What makes for a disgusting food?
From this Episode:
Can you stomach the Disgusting Food Museum?
If the idea of eating rotting fish, bull’s penis, and monkey brains piques your interest, the Disgusting Food Museum in the Arts District might be for you.
10 min, 9 sec
How "Hippie Food" went mainstream
Last year , San Francisco Chronicle food writer Jonathan Kauffman spoke with Evan about how formerly fringe foods like hummus, tofu, granola, entered contemporary...
9 min, 37 sec
Chasing memories of a “hippie waffle”
What makes for the perfect waffle? According to contributor Gideon Brower ’s longtime friend Jack, it’s a combination of color, texture, and—tanginess?
12 min, 51 sec
Hospitality lessons from Will Guidara
Will Guidara , along with chef Daniel Humm, is the restaurateur behind celebrated ventures such as Eleven Madison Park and The NoMad Hotel .
8 min, 22 sec
Cherishing the Jewish deli—while it’s here
This week Alan Canter, the patriarch of Canter’s Deli , passed away at the age of 82. In 2009, Evan spoke with the author David Sax about what makes Jewish delis like...
7 min, 18 sec
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia