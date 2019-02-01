DONATE!

What makes for a disgusting food?

Andreas Ahrens, co-founder of the Disgusting Food Museum, displays a tin of fermented herring, a traditional Swedish delicacy. To some, merely a rotten fish.

Andreas Ahrens, co-founder of the Disgusting Food Museum, displays a tin of fermented herring, a traditional Swedish delicacy. To some, merely a rotten fish. Photo credit: Peter Gilstrap

This week we visit a museum exhibit featuring foods that are inarguably revolting—or are they? Plus, a look at how formerly hippie foods like dense grain breads went mainstream. And meet hippie Jack: he has strong opinions about waffles, and he’s canvassing LA to see who makes the best one. Will Guidara talks hospitality lessons, and Evan pays her respects to the Jewish deli.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia

