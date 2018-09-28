ON AIR
Sweets: baking, and canning, and enjoying. Oh my!

We all deserve a little sweetness. So this week, we’re all about baking, preserving, and appreciating desserts. Rose Levy Beranbaum shares her “Baking Basics.” We’ll hear about an unusual homage to cake. Joyce Goldstein is a master of preservation.. And Food52’s Kristen Miglore collects essential sweet treat recipes in “Genius Desserts.” Also: sunchokes at the market and LA’s love for pan dulce.

Sep 29, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

‘Baking Basics’ 5 MIN

Rose Levy Beranbaum is a baking savant, with classic texts to her name such as “The Cake Bible,” as well as a popular blog that reaches aspiring bakers around the globe. But with her 11th cookbook, she’s getting back to basics.

Rose's Baking Basics

Rose Levy Beranbaum

Celebrating cake 5 MIN

Artist Maira Kalman and food writer Barbara Scott-Goodman recently teamed up on an unusual project: an illustrated celebration of their shared love of cake.

Cake

Maira Kalman

‘Jam Session’ 5 MIN

Popular among DIYers and commonly referred to as “canning,” preserving fruits went from being a new hobby to a decades-long commitment for Joyce Goldstein when she moved to San Francisco and had access to quality produce. As we head into fall, we talk to the master preserver about how to preserve the best of summer in a jar. 


Raspberry rose jam from ‘Jam Session,’ in action. Photo courtesy Penguin Random House.

Jam Session

Joyce Goldstein

‘Genius Desserts’ 5 MIN

For many bakers, once they find a trusty recipe for crust or frosting, they’ll rarely deviate. Kristen Miglore from Food52 has the enviable task of testing countless recipes, looking for the most infallible versions. Her book, “Genius Desserts,” collects the crème de la crème of these desserts.

Food52 Genius Desserts

Kristen Miglore

Market Report: Sunchokes 5 MIN

At Viviane in Beverly Hills, chef Michael Reed uses the nutty sweetness of market-fresh sunchokes to deepen his dishes complexities. But Alex Weiser from Weiser Family Farms in Tehachapi says growing and harvesting these funky tubers can take a lot of work.


Chef Michael Reed showing off the sunchokes. Photo by Joseph Stone.


LA’s love for pan dulce 5 MIN

Pan dulce, or sweet bread, has for decades been a staple of working-class Latino communities in Los Angeles. The breads can evoke a strong sense of nostalgia for both recent immigrants and those who were born and raised here. Contributor Audrey Ngo recalls her own family's memories while sampling some of LA’s best panaderias.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

