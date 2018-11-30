Yotam Ottolenghi finds joy in simplicity

Try this slow-cooked chicken with crispy corn topping at home! Find the recipe on the Good Food blog. Photo credit: Jonathan Lovekin
If the cookbook industry has rock stars, Israeli-British chef Yotam Ottolenghi is probably one of them. His previous books like “Jerusalem” and “Plenty” have earned permanent places in countless home collections. Now Ottolenghi joins Evan Kleiman to describe the unfussy techniques and Middle Eastern-inspired recipes that form the backbone of his new book, "Simple."
Yotam Ottolenghi