Yotam Ottolenghi finds joy in simplicity

Israeli-British chef Yotam Ottolenghi is back with a collection of simple recipes, and home cooks have never been happier. Meanwhile, two professors trace the history of halal food. Anissa Helou paints a colorful portrait of the flavors of North Africa and the Middle East in “Feast.” Dining options in South LA are diversifying with a new all-day cafe. Plus: guavas and cocktails are a match at the market.

Dec 01, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Keeping it ‘Simple’ with Ottolenghi 13 MIN, 29 SEC


Try this slow-cooked chicken with crispy corn topping at home! Find the recipe on the Good Food blog. Photo credit: Jonathan Lovekin

If the cookbook industry has rock stars, Israeli-British chef Yotam Ottolenghi is probably one of them. His previous books like “Jerusalem” and “Plenty” have earned permanent places in countless home collections. Now Ottolenghi joins Evan Kleiman to describe the unfussy techniques and Middle Eastern-inspired recipes that form the backbone of his new book, "Simple."

Ottolenghi Simple

Yotam Ottolenghi

The history of halal 14 MIN, 14 SEC

Rules governing food consumption—separating pure from impure—have always existed in Islam. Febe Armanios is an Associate Professor of History at Middlebury College and Boğaç Ergene is a Professor of History at the University of Vermont. Together they’ve written a comprehensive history of halal food.

Halal Food

Febe Armanios

Food of the Islamic world 9 MIN, 18 SEC

Anissa Helou’s latest cookbook, “Feast: Food of the Islamic World,” paints a colorful portrait of the flavors and culinary traditions of North Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East.

Feast

Anissa Helou

Coffee and community in Windsor Hills 11 MIN, 6 SEC


The interior of Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in Windsor Hills. Photo courtesy of Emblem PR.

Ajay Relan and Yonnie Hagos are co-owners of The Parlor, a popular sports bar in West Hollywood. With a successful business under their belts, the two have turned their attention to South LA and what they perceive as a lack of dining options in the area. In August, they opened Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood with the goal of hiring from the community and establishing a gathering place for locals.

Market Report: Guavas 8 MIN, 24 SEC

Bar manager Jake Larowe of Birds & Bees in downtown LA talks to Laura Avery about how guavas can make an excellent substitute for citrus in cocktails. Meanwhile, Leti Garcia of Garcia's Organic Farm in Fallbrook grows several varieties of Mexican guavas with flesh ranging from yellow to pink.

CREDITS

Lebanese fatayer from “Feast: Food of the Islamic World.” Photo credit: Kristin Perers

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

