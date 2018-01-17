My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James dropped a gorgeous record of covers called Tribute To 2 late last year. He joins us for a short, acoustic set at 10am.
My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James dropped a gorgeous record of covers called Tribute To 2 late last year. He joins us for a short, acoustic set at 10am.
