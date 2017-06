In 2007, Brazilian composer, arranger and producer Arthur Verocai put out Encore, an album that many consider his masterpiece. The 11 original compositions featured guest artists and a nine-piece string section, culminating in a modern classic that combined Brazilian influences with his interpretations of American soul. A special edition on vinyl has just been released to honor the album's tenth anniversary. It contains "Amor Na Contra Mao."

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern