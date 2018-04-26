CCCL: Modularity

Chris Carter is the co-founder of the pioneering industrial group Throbbing Gristle; and he created some of the groups’ most rhythmic and melodic sounds on synths. Carter also has a scientific mind, where he designs and creates effects units and sound generators. His first solo album in 17 years unifies his interests as CCCL (Chris Carter's Chemistry Lessons) -- with insistent melodic patterns capturing the awe one feels at the infinite possibilities of science. "Modularity" is aural synthesis.
Chris Carter