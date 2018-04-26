ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

CCCL: Modularity

Chris Carter is the co-founder of the pioneering industrial group Throbbing Gristle; and he created some of the groups’ most rhythmic and melodic sounds on synths. Carter also has a scientific mind, where he designs and creates effects units and sound generators. His first solo album in 17 years unifies his interests as CCCL  (Chris Carter's Chemistry Lessons) -- with insistent melodic patterns capturing the awe one feels at the infinite possibilities of science. "Modularity" is aural synthesis. 


COMING SOON

May 04, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Chris Carter is the co-founder of the pioneering industrial group Throbbing Gristle; and he created some of the groups’ most rhythmic and melodic sounds on synths. Carter also has a scientific mind, where he designs and creates effects units and sound generators. His first solo album in 17 years unifies his interests as CCCL  (Chris Carter's Chemistry Lessons) -- with insistent melodic patterns capturing the awe one feels at the infinite possibilities of science. "Modularity" is aural synthesis. 


Modularity

Chris Carter

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

More From Today's Top Tune

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Pan Caliente: Cirque du Soleil’s SEP7IMO DIA – No Descansaré
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Cirque du Soleil’s SEP7IMO DIA – No Descansaré Allow me to engage in hyperbole for a second: In the history of Rock en Español, Rock en Tu Idioma, Latin Rock, or whatever it was called where you lived… Read More

Apr 25, 2018

Rhythm Planet’s Upcoming Concert Picks
KCRW Music Blog

Rhythm Planet’s Upcoming Concert Picks A wealth of musical adventures await in May. Rhythm Planet’s picks range from a new project by Angelique Kidjo to the soulful Gullah music of Ranky Tanky, plus a visit… Read More

Apr 24, 2018

Track Premiere: LEAN “On the Fence”
KCRW Music Blog

Track Premiere: LEAN “On the Fence” LEAN is a fairly new collaboration between musicians Stephen Johnson and Kyle McCammon. The two met late in 2016, immediately bonded over their shared musical influences, and decided to form… Read More

Apr 24, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed