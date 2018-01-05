ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TOM
SCHNABEL'S
RHYTHM
PLANET

TOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANETTOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANET

Jazz Vocalese Classics

Rhythm Planet explores the world of jazz vocalese with classics from Hendricks, Lambert & Ross, Janis Siegel, Camille Berthault, King Pleasure, and more.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 05, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Vocalese is the art of jazz vocal improvisation over famous instrumental melodies, which are often in the bebop style. We’ll check out some terrific vocalese tracks paired with their original instrumental versions on this week’s show.

We begin with tenor saxophonist Gene “Jug” Ammons’s song “Hittin’ the Jug,” followed by King Pleasure (b. Clarence Beeks) and his vocalese version called “Swan Blues.” Listen to how King Pleasure follows the melody and improvisation of the famous tenor player. “Swan Blues” traces the end of a love affair, and was once the theme song of a KBCA DJ, which he (obviously) featured at end of his shift. Tommy Bee? Tolley Strode? Anybody out there know?  

We next hear Herbie Hancock’s “Empty Pockets” from his first album Takin’ Off (1962). The young French singer Camille Berthault then covers this song in vocalese. Berthault is a true vocal phenomenon. I first heard her sing Coltrane’s “Giant Steps” in a video recorded informally inside her apartment. I was blown away. Berthauld just released a new album in Europe last month.

Wardell Gray, an L.A. tenor saxaphonist who gigged on Central Avenue in the 1940’s with Dexter Gordon, Hampton Hawes, and others, next plays his song “Twisted.” We follow it with the better-known vocalese version by Lambert, Hendricks & Ross. Annie Ross penned the lyrics one night on a visit to Los Angeles from her native England. Talk about talent.  

We follow with another Wardell Gray classic, “Jackie,” then the vocalese version from Janis Siegel (of The Manhattan Transfer) from her first solo album, Experiment in White. The song was written by pianist Hampton Hawes, made famous by Wardell Gray, and even more famous with Annie Ross’s lyrics and vocal version. “Coca-Cola” rhyming with “Gorgonzola.” Who can argue with that?

Perhaps the greatest of all vocalese artists, Jon Hendricks passed away in 2016 at the ripe old age of 96. While I didn't get a chance to include it this week, I highly recommend his version of the Miles Davis song “Freddie Freeloader,” where Hendricks stretches his vocalese artistry out to nine entire minutes. The Manhattan Transfer’s album Vocalese is also a must-listen, featuring Jon Hendricks, Bobby McFerrin, and the always-wonderful Transfer quartet of Tim Hauser, Alan Paul, Cheryl Bentyne, and Janis Siegel.

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 1/5/18

  1. Gene Ammons / "Hittin' The Jug" / Boss Tenor/ Concord Records
  2. King Pleasure / "Swan Blues" / Moody's Mood For Love / Blue Note
  3. Herbie Hancock / "Empty Pockets" / Takin' Off / Blue Note
  4. Camille Bertault / "Quoi De Plus Anodin" (Empty Pockets) / En Vie / Sunnyside
  5. Wardell Gray / "Twisted" / The Wardell Gray Story / Proper Box
  6. Lambert, Hendricks & Ross / "Twisted" / The Best of Lambert, Hendricks & Ross / Pacific Jazz/Rhino
  7. Wardell Gray / "Jackie" / The Wardell Gray Story / Proper Box
  8. Janis Siegel / "Jackie" / Experiment In White / Atlantic/Rhino/Elektra

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Tom Schnabel

More From Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
KCRW Track Premiere: The Go! Team “All the Way Live”
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Track Premiere: The Go! Team “All the Way Live” To listen to “All the Way Live,” the new single from the Go! Team (the second from their forthcoming album Semicircle) is to feel the immediate rush of joy that… Read More

Jan 03, 2018

Pan Caliente: Coachella Lineup Con Sabor
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Coachella Lineup Con Sabor Being that you too are a music aficionado, surely yesterday was the day you wait for all year. That’s right, I’m referring to the unveiling of the lineup for the… Read More

Jan 03, 2018

A Musical Antidote for the Winter Blues
KCRW Music Blog

A Musical Antidote for the Winter Blues Seeing single-digit temperatures across much of the U.S. and the thermometer finally dipping here in Los Angeles, I felt compelled to offer a fantasy getaway to alternative climes to defrost… Read More

Jan 02, 2018

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed