Chris Douridas sits in for Travis Holcombe.
Chris Douridas guest hosts
Chris Douridas sits in for Travis Holcombe.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Chris Douridas
More From Travis Holcombe
Guest DJ: DJDS Exclusive Mix Grammy-nominated LA electronic producers Jerome LOL and Samo Sound Boy are the multi-talented gents who make up DJDS (formerly DJ Dodger Stadium). Known for their fully formed creative visions, these two not only produce feel-good crossover dance songs, but also collaborate on projects in fashion and visual arts with some of the world's most-watched creatives: Kanye West, The Dream, Khalid, and Opening Ceremony, to name a few.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Music For Your Weekend: Coachella Preview Edition (Part 2) Headed out to the desert? Well, here are a few acts you should check out that aren’t named Beyoncé or The Weeknd. *Reminder you can listen to E24’s Coachella Takeover Weekend… Read More
Show #258: Music of South Africa During Apartheid Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, known as the “mother of the nation” of South Africa, passed away earlier this month at the age of 81. During the apartheid era, she fought tirelessly… Read More