Photo: A welder works on a security bollard at Calpipe Industries, Inc. in Compton. (Photo by Avishay Artsy)
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
Securing Public Spaces, Super Wealthy Asians
Vehicles are increasingly being used as weapons, as seen in the London Bridge attack over the weekend and in New York’s Times Square last month. The Compton-based company Calpipe is designing security bollards to help make public spaces safer. And novelist Kevin Kwan satirizes the “crazy rich” Asian jet set and their luxurious tastes in his latest book, “Rich People Problems.”
Vehicle attacks on crowds are on the rise, either by terrorists or dangerous drivers. This is impacting the design of public space, with officials placing security bollards -- the short, sturdy pillars that rise out of the ground -- near pedestrian areas that draw large crowds. But how do you protect pedestrians without making them feel they are in a hostile space? The Compton-based company Calpipe made the bollards that stopped a car on a deadly rampage at New York’s Times Square. We talk about designing bollards to protect not fortify, the ways in which they can disguised as street furniture, and the public spaces in Los Angeles where you might find them.
Rob Reiter, Dylan Markus and Greg Davidson pose in front of hydraulic security
bollards at Calpipe Industries, Inc. in Compton. (Photo by Avishay Artsy)
Guests:
Rob Reiter, Calpipe Safety Bollards, co-founder of the Storefront Safety Council (@reiter_rob)
Dylan Markus, Marketing Communications Manager at Calpipe Industries, Inc.
Greg Davidson, Sales Lead, Calpipe Safety Bollards
Carlos Gonzalez, Department Manager, Calpipe Safety Bollards
More:
In Times Square Attack, Bollards Stopped One Car. But What About the Next?
USA Today: What stopped the car in Times Square? A closer look at bollards
Local company designed barricades that potentially saved lives in Times Square
Calpipe Security Bollards Protect Times Square
The extreme levels of new wealth in China have spawned government crackdowns on corruption and public outcry over the Communist nation’s high-spending “princelings.” But novelist Kevin Kwan says the real story is about the old money. He is the author of the so-called Downton Abbey of Asia, a hilarious bestselling trilogy: “Crazy Rich Asians,” soon to be a major motion picture, “China Rich Girlfriend,” and now “Rich People Problems.” The books follow the “ridiculously rich clan” of Tyersall Park estate in Singapore and their entanglements with the super rich families of mainland China and the diaspora. Along the way Kwan explores class through the stuff his characters buy, from over the top interiors to multi-million dollar couture dresses and cosmetically improved collectible fish. He recently visited the set of “Crazy Rich Asians” in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and spoke to DnA from his hotel room there.
“Rich People Problems” by Kevin Kwan
Kevin Kwan, Author of "Rich People Problems" (@kevinkwanbooks)
USA Today: Kevin Kwan's 'Rich People Problems' is a flashy, funny bauble'
Vanity Fair on Kevin Kwan Finishing His Trilogy and the Movie Adaptation to Come
Cosmopolitan talks to Kevin Kwan about the Crazy Rich Asians Movie and Why the Third Book Was the Easiest to Write
Kevin Kwan