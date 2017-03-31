ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

FILM
REVIEWS

FILM<br>REVIEWS

The Zookeeper's Wife

Not all wonderful books are meant to be mainstream fiction films.

COMING SOON

Mar 31, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

In a production based on a non-fiction book by Diane Ackerman, a brilliantly specific story has been reduced to conventional drama and synthetic heroics. The Zookeeper's Wife takes on much more than it can handle with any focus, clarity or narrative logic — the fate of the animals; the fate of the Jews in hiding (most of whom are generic presences rather than individuals); the Warsaw uprising as the Nazis' hold on the city weakens.

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE