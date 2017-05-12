Jonathan Gold dines at Holbox

This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold eats his fill of Yucatecan seafood — twice — at Holbox in the Mercado La Paloma. The stand is run by Gilberto Cetina, Jr., who also owns Chichen Itza. Jonathan recommends the yellowtail and uni ceviche tostadas, the surf clams, “Patas de Mulas” and the coctel mixto. Read Jonathan’s full review of Holbox on the LA Times website.







Mexican Blood Clams: "Patas de Mula"



Holbox: 3655 South Grand Avenue, # C9, Los Angeles, CA 90007 | (213) 986-9972

All photos courtesy of Holbox

