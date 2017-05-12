ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD
ON
THE
ROAD

GOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROAD

Jonathan Gold dines at Holbox

LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold seeks out Yucatecan seafood this week at Holbox in the Mercado La Paloma.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 12, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold eats his fill of Yucatecan seafood — twice — at Holbox in the Mercado La Paloma. The stand is run by Gilberto Cetina, Jr., who also owns Chichen Itza. Jonathan recommends the yellowtail and uni ceviche tostadas, the surf clams, “Patas de Mulas” and the coctel mixto. Read Jonathan’s full review of Holbox on the LA Times website.



                                      Mexican Blood Clams: "Patas de Mula"

Holbox: 3655 South Grand Avenue, # C9, Los Angeles, CA 90007 | (213) 986-9972

All photos courtesy of Holbox

Producers:
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE