Jonathan Gold tries the second coming of Marché Moderne

Marché Moderne courtesy of Florent Marneau.
One year ago, the closest thing Orange County had to a neighborhood French restaurant shuttered its doors at the South Coast Plaza. But recently, it resurfaced directly across from the Newport Beach shoreline. Jonathan Gold finds quality consistent with Marché Moderne’s original location but in more elegant digs. The exquisite roasted rabbit and coq au vin guarantee that hungry eaters will travel the distance for authentic French classics.
Marché Moderne: 7862 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Beach | (714) 434-7900