Jonathan Gold tries the second coming of Marché Moderne

The reopening of Marché Moderne in Newport Beach bodes well with LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold. His recommendation? Do not skip the lovingly prepared coq au vin.

Feb 02, 2018

Amelia and Florent Marneau, the power couple behind
Marché Moderne courtesy of Florent Marneau.

One year ago, the closest thing Orange County had to a neighborhood French restaurant shuttered its doors at the South Coast Plaza. But recently, it resurfaced directly across from the Newport Beach shoreline. Jonathan Gold finds quality consistent with Marché Moderne’s original location but in more elegant digs. The exquisite roasted rabbit and coq au vin guarantee that hungry eaters will travel the distance for authentic French classics.

Marché Moderne: 7862 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Beach | (714) 434-7900

CREDITS

Hosts:
Jonathan Gold
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

In the heart of mezcal country
In the heart of mezcal country Gillian Ferguson reports on the mezcal boom from the state of Oaxaca, where 70% of mezcal is made. Business is good, but it’s also raising concerns. Read More

Feb 02, 2018

5 things you need to know about cannabis cuisine
5 things you need to know about cannabis cuisine “With regulation is going to come a cutdown in innovation,” says Hilary Bricken, cannabis law expert. Find out what to expect when it comes to buying and consuming edibles in Los Angeles. Read More

Jan 26, 2018

MSG in Pho and what to do about it
MSG in Pho and what to do about it Quite simply, monosodium glutamate, or MSG, makes things taste good, yet it continues to be feared and demonized. Vietnamese food authority Andrea Nguyen has written about the history of its use in pho and has sought to debunk some of the myths surrounding it. Read More

Jan 19, 2018

