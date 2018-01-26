California's New Pot Era
On January 1, recreational marijuana became legal in California. Although still federally illegal, the state is facing a major period of transition as it begins to regulate the substance. Looking particularly at cannabis cuisine and the farmers supplying the state with its crop, we are getting into California’s canna-business.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Photo of in-process cannabutter by Eli Christman.
Hilary Bricken, partner at the Harris Bricken law firm, is one of the foremost cannabis business and regulatory attorneys in the country. She joins Evan to talk about the impact of the new pot rules as they relate to the food and beverage industry.
Jeff the 420 Chef invites Evan to smell scorched wildfire marijuana.
Photo by Rosalie Atkinson.
Jeff the 420 Chef returns to Good Food to share how the California fires have affected marijuana growers, as well as his idea to salvage cannabis from fire zones so it’s kitchen ready.
Cannabis is an industry worth over $40 billion dollars, making it the second largest crop after corn. Of course, with that much money at stake people are making moves to corner the market. Who are they? And are we at the dawn of the corporate age of pot? Journalist Amanda Chicago Lewis has answers.
Market Report producer Joseph Stone wanders the Venice Boardwalk in search of an answer to the perennial question: What do you like to eat when you’re high?
Expect to see more LA restaurants embracing
wood-fired cooking this year. Photo from Max Pixel.
Los Angeles Times food critic Jonathan Gold makes some bold predictions about food trends we can expect to see in LA’s exploding dining scene this year.
In the wake of marijuana legalization, a whole new set of issues compound the already long list facing small growers. Chiah Rodriques is one such farmer who claims that she and many of her farmer peers are adopting a learn-as-you-go mentality.
CREDITS
Host:
Evan Kleiman
