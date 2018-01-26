ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOODGOOD<br>FOOD

California's New Pot Era

On January 1, recreational marijuana became legal in California. Although still federally illegal, the state is facing a major period of transition as it begins to regulate the substance. Looking particularly at cannabis cuisine and the farmers supplying the state with its crop, we are getting into California’s canna-business.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 27, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Indica marijuana, ready to be broken down for edibles. Photo by Dank Depot.

Laying down the law on cannabis cuisine 12 MIN, 13 SEC


Photo of in-process cannabutter by Eli Christman.

Hilary Bricken, partner at the Harris Bricken law firm, is one of the foremost cannabis business and regulatory attorneys in the country. She joins Evan to talk about the impact of the new pot rules as they relate to the food and beverage industry.

Rectifying the damage 10 MIN, 7 SEC


Jeff the 420 Chef invites Evan to smell scorched wildfire marijuana.
Photo by Rosalie Atkinson.

Jeff the 420 Chef returns to Good Food to share how the California fires have affected marijuana growers, as well as his idea to salvage cannabis from fire zones so it’s kitchen ready.

Is a pot monopoly upon us? 6 MIN, 1 SEC

Cannabis is an industry worth over $40 billion dollars, making it the second largest crop after corn. Of course, with that much money at stake people are making moves to corner the market. Who are they? And are we at the dawn of the corporate age of pot? Journalist Amanda Chicago Lewis has answers.

Market Report: Munchies 4 MIN, 54 SEC

Market Report producer Joseph Stone wanders the Venice Boardwalk in search of an answer to the perennial question: What do you like to eat when you’re high?

Jonathan Gold predicts 2018's top food trends in LA 8 MIN, 59 SEC


Expect to see more LA restaurants embracing
wood-fired cooking this year. Photo from Max Pixel.

Los Angeles Times food critic Jonathan Gold makes some bold predictions about food trends we can expect to see in LA’s exploding dining scene this year.

Adapting to change 14 MIN, 15 SEC

In the wake of marijuana legalization, a whole new set of issues compound the already long list facing small growers. Chiah Rodriques is one such farmer who claims that she and many of her farmer peers are adopting a learn-as-you-go mentality.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Subscribe to the Good Food newsletter

A delicious weekly recipe along with links to more from Good Food.

 

More From Good Food

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
5 things you need to know about cannabis cuisine
Good Food Blog

5 things you need to know about cannabis cuisine “With regulation is going to come a cutdown in innovation,” says Hilary Bricken, cannabis law expert. Find out what to expect when it comes to buying and consuming edibles in Los Angeles. Read More

Jan 26, 2018

MSG in Pho and what to do about it
Good Food Blog

MSG in Pho and what to do about it Quite simply, monosodium glutamate, or MSG, makes things taste good, yet it continues to be feared and demonized. Vietnamese food authority Andrea Nguyen has written about the history of its use in pho and has sought to debunk some of the myths surrounding it. Read More

Jan 19, 2018

DineLA indecision? Enter Evan Kleiman.
Good Food Blog

DineLA indecision? Enter Evan Kleiman. Hungry people across Southern California wait all year to save money at LA’s hottest eateries during DineLA. Good Food host and expert LA eater, Evan Kleiman, is here to help you decide where to snag a reservation. And don’t delay; DineLA only goes through January 26th. Read More

Jan 17, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed