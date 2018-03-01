Chicago's South Side barbecue, a Koreatown guide, and food in cinema

The South Side of Chicago lays claim to the city’s most distinctive and important barbecue. Hallmarks of the style include smoked rib tips and hot links. However, half of the city barely knows these dishes exist in the community. Food writer Kevin Pang recently wrote an article for Saveur Magazine examining why that is.



but the other half of the city is missing out. Photo by Brian Finke.