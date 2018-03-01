Photo by Brian Finke
Chicago's South Side barbecue, a Koreatown guide, and food in cinema
The South Side of Chicago has a rich barbecue heritage, but only half the city seems to know. Chef Nyesha Arrington’s restaurant Native pays homage to the city that made her. Jonathan Gold shares his favorite restaurants in Koreatown. A touching biography of cookbook author Paula Wolfert wins a best cookbook award. And it turns out, many of this year’s Oscar-nominated films are actually all about food.
The South Side of Chicago lays claim to the city’s most distinctive and important barbecue. Hallmarks of the style include smoked rib tips and hot links. However, half of the city barely knows these dishes exist in the community. Food writer Kevin Pang recently wrote an article for Saveur Magazine examining why that is.
The South Side of Chicago is famous for its barbecue,
but the other half of the city is missing out. Photo by Brian Finke.
Nyesha Arrington’s new restaurant Native is open
and beautiful in Santa Monica. Photo by Jake Ahles.
A scalding hot pot of soon tofu soup is a must
order when visiting Koreatown. Photo by T.Tseng.
Jonathan Gold joins Evan to talk about a handful of important Koreatown restaurants that made it into the excellent Koreatown guide recently published by the LA Times.
Best Actress Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins in “The Shape of Water.”
Photo courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures.
Mother Jones food columnist Tom Philpott and the New Yorker’s food correspondent Helen Rosner stop by to talk about how some of this year’s Oscar-nominated films are actually all about food.
Paula Wolfert has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement honor from the James Beard Foundation. Wolfert never had a restaurant or television show, but her eight seminal cookbooks that were published over nearly four decades influenced much of what we eat today.
In 2013, Wolfert was diagnosed with dementia, which prompted writer Emily Thelin to document her life and legacy. “Unforgettable” is Thelin’s biography of Wolfert, and it recently won the “Best Cookbook in Literary Fiction” award from the International Association of Culinary Professionals.
Emily Kaiser Thelin
Host:
Evan Kleiman
