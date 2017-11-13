Voters in the city of Santa Barbara have elected their first Latina mayor. With a 50 percent voter turnout and five candidates in the ring, City Councilwoman Cathy Murillo won with less than 7,000 votes. How will she represent the other 83,000 people in the city?
Santa Barbara Mayor-elect Cathy Murillo talks next steps
Voters in the city of Santa Barbara have elected their first Latina mayor. With a 50 percent voter turnout and five candidates in the ring, City Councilwoman Cathy Murillo won with less than 7,000 votes. How will she represent the other 83,000 people in the city?
Cathy Murillo, City of Santa Barbara, @CathyMurillo
Jonathan Bastian
Kathryn Barnes