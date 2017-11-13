ON AIR
Santa Barbara Mayor-elect Cathy Murillo talks next steps

Voters in the city of Santa Barbara have elected their first Latina mayor. With a 50 percent voter turnout and five candidates in the ring, City Councilwoman Cathy Murillo won with less than 7,000 votes. How will she represent the other 83,000 people in the city?

Nov 13, 2017

Guests:
Cathy Murillo, City of Santa Barbara, @CathyMurillo

Jonathan Bastian

Kathryn Barnes

