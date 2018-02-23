Some Republicans are showing new openness to gun restrictions. One of them is the president, though he seems most focused on the idea of getting more guns in the hands of teachers. Will any of this talk lead to Congress acting? Plus, do mass shootings lead to copycats? And how should the media cover shootings in a way that doesn't encourage them? Ari Schulman discusses. Also, how might redistricting and new maps of Pennsylvania voting districts affect the midterm elections? Amy Walter joins with insights. Plus, Ted Cruz said the GOP is the party of the Simpsons family — all except Lisa. Simpsons writer Michael Price talks politics in Springfield.
Lisa on the Left, Homer on the Right, Maggie in the Center?
Plus, the Left, Right & Center panel picks up the national debate on gun violence.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Ari Schulman, Editor of The New Atlantis, @AriSchulman
Amy Walter, Cook Political Report, @amyewalter
Michael Price, Producer and writer, The Simpsons
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel
More From Left, Right & Center
LATEST BLOG POSTS
3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse It’s been over a month since deadly mudslides washed through Montecito and shut down Highway 101 for weeks. But, even though the highway is now clean, open and back to… Read More
Vote: What should we answer next? We’ve looked at the history of the Nike missile base, found out about the empty land near LAX, and answered many of your marijuana questions. Now you get to vote!… Read More