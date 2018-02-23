ON AIR
Lisa on the Left, Homer on the Right, Maggie in the Center?

Plus, the Left, Right & Center panel picks up the national debate on gun violence.

Feb 23, 2018

Some Republicans are showing new openness to gun restrictions. One of them is the president, though he seems most focused on the idea of getting more guns in the hands of teachers. Will any of this talk lead to Congress acting? Plus, do mass shootings lead to copycats? And how should the media cover shootings in a way that doesn't encourage them? Ari Schulman discusses. Also, how might redistricting and new maps of Pennsylvania voting districts affect the midterm elections? Amy Walter joins with insights. Plus, Ted Cruz said the GOP is the party of the Simpsons family — all except Lisa. Simpsons writer Michael Price talks politics in Springfield.

Guests:
Ari Schulman, Editor of The New Atlantis, @AriSchulman
Amy Walter, Cook Political Report, @amyewalter
Michael Price, Producer and writer, The Simpsons

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

