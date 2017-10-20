ON AIR
Mourning family criticizes Trump's phone call

Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly says he is stunned. 

Oct 20, 2017

President Trump is in a fight over the calls he makes to the families of dead American service members. Why? What are American troops doing in Niger in the first place? Presidents Bush and Obama have been obliquely criticizing the President. Are they the right anti-Trump messengers, or is Trump a reaction to their failures? What's the status of a bipartisan healthcare deal? And finally, there's a fight brewing among California Democrats. Will Senator Dianne Feinstein be elected to a sixth term?

Photo: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly speaks during a daily briefing at the White House in Washington, October 19, 2017. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Guests:
David Frum, The Atlantic, @davidfrum
Dan Schnur, USC Unruh Institute of Politics / Dornsife LA Times Poll, @danschnur

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

