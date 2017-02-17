Stop the Flynn-sanity

Former General Michael Flynn is ousted as President Trump's National Security Advisor after 26 days. He was fired because he told members of the administration, including Vice President Mike Pence that he had not discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador. Who will fill the spot now, and why is it so hard to find someone willing to take this coveted position? What's to come on immigration enforcement? There has been an increase in customs enforcement activity and general anxiety among immigrant communities.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left is León Krauze (Univision's KMEX in LA). Juliette Kayyem (former Assistant Secretary at DHS and advisor at DOJ) is our special guest.

Producers:

Laura Dine Million

