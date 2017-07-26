A very rich investor once told me the secret to becoming a very rich investor. In my experience, very rich people are more than willing to hold forth on their theories and systems for getting -- and keeping -- their riches. You don't even have to ask them. Just glance casually in their direction and you'll find yourself cornered, and then treated to a play-by-play account of every smart financial move they ever made...
Lazy
How to make a lot of money investing in the one thing that all humans have in common, the one thing that draws us all together: we're kind of lazy.
Podcast Subscribe Apple Podcasts RSS