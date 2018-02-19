For decades, Orange County presented itself to the rest of the United States as a homeowners paradise, a place where the majority of the residents had a place to call their own. But recently released US Census figures studied by online listing service RentCafe has found that Orange County's largest cities, Anaheim and Santa Ana, are now renter-majority—a huge turnaround from pre-Great Recession figures. The implications for the rest of OC could be profound, as activists and city councils alike are now pondering initiatives—rent control, more affordable housing, higher-density living—once thought impossible in the region. With other cities increasingly getting more renters, is a tenants movement possible?
Anaheim and Santa Ana become renter-majority cities
What a drop in homeownership in OC's biggest cities means for the rest of the county
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
