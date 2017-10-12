Depeche Mode's Martin Gore on 'Spirit,' and getting more political

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday that could weaken Obamacare. The order would open the door for cheaper health plans that don’t have to meet the standards required under Obamacare. Meanwhile, California’s health care exchange announced it would tack on an additional surcharge to next year’s plans. The head of Covered California says it’s because of uncertainty from the feds.

Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times

Trump issues order to deregulate health insurance, promising relief from Obamacare


