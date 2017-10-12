ON AIR
Depeche Mode's Martin Gore on 'Spirit,' and getting more political

Depeche Mode’s songs have addressed corporate greed, inequality, and intolerance for nearly four decades. Their new album may be the most political yet. They’re performing at the Hollywood Bowl. We speak with singer-songwriter Martin Gore.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 12, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo:Depeche Mode's Martin Gore (By Sarah Sweeney)
What Trump's executive order could mean for Obamacare 9 MIN, 12 SEC

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday that could weaken Obamacare. The order would open the door for cheaper health plans that don’t have to meet the standards required under Obamacare. Meanwhile, California’s health care exchange announced it would tack on an additional surcharge to next year’s plans. The head of Covered California says it’s because of uncertainty from the feds.

Guests:
Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times (@NoamLevey )

More:
Trump issues order to deregulate health insurance, promising relief from Obamacare

Is it possible to treat chronic sex offenders? 9 MIN, 18 SEC

Ousted studio exec Harvey Weinstein is reportedly seeking treatment. This raises a lot of questions: What kind of treatment? Does it work? Is it a ploy to change the conversation?

Guests:
Robert Weiss, Elements Behavioral Health, therapist and author (@RobWeissMSW)

More:
The Life-Lesson of Bill O’Reilly
Sexual Harassment Is a Form of Sexual Offending

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg on the Hill; Twitter blocks Rose McGowan 8 MIN, 36 SEC

During her trip to Washington, Sheryl Sandberg said Russian-linked ads would have been allowed on Facebook had they been posted by real people rather than fake accounts. The Russian government used anti-virus software Kaspersky to scan classified documents. After actress Rose McGowan spoke out against Harvey Weinstein on Twitter, her account got suspended.

Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)

Depeche Mode's Martin Gore asks 'where's the revolution?' 20 MIN, 5 SEC

It’s been 36 years since Depeche Mode put out their light and poppy debut “Speak & Spell.” After Martin Gore took over as primary songwriter, the band’s catchiest songs became political. Their songs have addressed corporate greed, inequality, and intolerance. Now the band is in the middle of a world tour for their new album “Spirit.”


Madeleine Brand with Depeche Mode's Martin Gore. (By Sarah Sweeney)

Guests:
Martin Gore, singer-songwriter

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

