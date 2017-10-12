Depeche Mode's Martin Gore on 'Spirit,' and getting more political
Depeche Mode’s songs have addressed corporate greed, inequality, and intolerance for nearly four decades. Their new album may be the most political yet. They’re performing at the Hollywood Bowl. We speak with singer-songwriter Martin Gore.
President Trump signed an executive order Thursday that could weaken Obamacare. The order would open the door for cheaper health plans that don’t have to meet the standards required under Obamacare. Meanwhile, California’s health care exchange announced it would tack on an additional surcharge to next year’s plans. The head of Covered California says it’s because of uncertainty from the feds.
Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times (@NoamLevey )
Trump issues order to deregulate health insurance, promising relief from Obamacare
Ousted studio exec Harvey Weinstein is reportedly seeking treatment. This raises a lot of questions: What kind of treatment? Does it work? Is it a ploy to change the conversation?
Robert Weiss, Elements Behavioral Health, therapist and author (@RobWeissMSW)
The Life-Lesson of Bill O’Reilly
Sexual Harassment Is a Form of Sexual Offending
During her trip to Washington, Sheryl Sandberg said Russian-linked ads would have been allowed on Facebook had they been posted by real people rather than fake accounts. The Russian government used anti-virus software Kaspersky to scan classified documents. After actress Rose McGowan spoke out against Harvey Weinstein on Twitter, her account got suspended.
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)
It’s been 36 years since Depeche Mode put out their light and poppy debut “Speak & Spell.” After Martin Gore took over as primary songwriter, the band’s catchiest songs became political. Their songs have addressed corporate greed, inequality, and intolerance. Now the band is in the middle of a world tour for their new album “Spirit.”
Madeleine Brand with Depeche Mode's Martin Gore. (By Sarah Sweeney)
Martin Gore, singer-songwriter
