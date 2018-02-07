How will LA billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong run the LA Times?

Blue Bottle Coffee charges $16 for a cup of its limited-release brew. It’s been rated the best in the world. The beans come from war-torn Yemen and were brought to the U.S. thanks to Mokhtar Alkhanshali, a Yemeni-American who grew up in San Francisco. Alkhanshali faced Saudi airstrikes and threats from Al Qaeda before finally escaping in the middle of the night on a fishing boat. His journey is the subject of Dave Eggers’ latest book “The Monk of Mokha.”

