How will LA billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong run the LA Times?

The richest man in Los Angeles is buying the LA Times for $500 million. Biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong made his fortune by selling a cancer drug, he owns minority stake in the Lakers, and has schmoozed with politicians like Joe Biden and Donald Trump. But ethics watchdogs have pointed out red flags in his financial dealings.

Feb 07, 2018

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. Photo credit: wikimediacommons.

Controversial business dealings of the LA Times’ new owner 13 MIN, 59 SEC

Biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong is buying the LA Times for $500 million. He made his fortune by selling a cancer drug. Soon-Shiong owns a minority stake in the Lakers, and has schmoozed with politicians like Joe Biden and Donald Trump. But ethics watchdogs have pointed out red flags in his financial dealings. He’s been sued by his own brothers and other investors.

Guests:
Darius Tahir, Politico (@dariustahir)
Gabriel Kahn, University of Southern California (@gabekahn)

Are those ‘we buy houses’ signs a scam? 9 MIN, 17 SEC

You’ve probably seen the signs around LA -- usually stapled to telephone poles -- that say “Emma Buys Houses” or “Joe Buys Houses.” All cash. There are usually a few dollar signs and a phone number too. We find out who puts up those signs, and who calls the numbers listed.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

Young Californian risked his life to bring Yemeni coffee to the U.S. 14 MIN, 36 SEC

Blue Bottle Coffee charges $16 for a cup of its limited-release brew. It’s been rated the best in the world. The beans come from war-torn Yemen and were brought to the U.S. thanks to Mokhtar Alkhanshali, a Yemeni-American who grew up in San Francisco. Alkhanshali faced Saudi airstrikes and threats from Al Qaeda before finally escaping in the middle of the night on a fishing boat. His journey is the subject of Dave Eggers’ latest book “The Monk of Mokha.”

Guests:
Mokhtar Alkhanshali, CEO and founder of Port of Mokha coffee, subject of “The Monk of Mokha”

A true crime podcast like you’ve never heard before 8 MIN, 59 SEC

The Onion is out with a new true crime podcast to make you laugh.

Guests:
Fran Hoepfner, Writer, Comedian and Producer of the Onion podcast “A Very Fatal Murder” (@franhoepfner)
Ryan Natoli, Producer, the Onion podcast “A Very Fatal Murder” (@TheRealNatoli)

