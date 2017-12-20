Photo of a scene from "Molly's Game" by Michael Gibson, courtesy of STXfilms
Inside 'Molly's Game,' Aaron Sorkin's new film on high stakes poker
Molly Bloom built and ran high stakes poker games in LA and New York. The games featured Hollywood stars, hedge fund managers and politicians. She was eventually arrested and indicted. Her story is the focus of the new movie “Molly’s Game.”
FROM THIS EPISODE
Democrats have done everything in their power to derail the Republican tax bill. So when two Southern California Republican Congressional members voted against the bill, it raised eyebrows. We dig into that, and what may have motivated their decisions.
Guests:
Sarah Wire, LA Times (@sarahdwire)
More:
GOP tax overhaul passes House with help from a dozen California Republicans, even some facing tough reelection battles
Why I voted ‘no’ on the Republican tax plan: Dana Rohrabacher
In 2017, several major art exhibits were changed because of protests. The Guggenheim pulled three pieces after animal rights activists said there was animal cruelty. The Whitney removed a piece by a white artist depicting Emmett Till’s death out of its Biennial due to public outrage. Events like these raise questions about censorship, artistic expression and power in the art world.
Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)
More:
In 2017, an angry public demanded the removal of controversial art works. Could the debate limit artistic freedom?
A village that makes fireworks, big game trophy hunts, the unrest in Ferguson, and Jon Benet Ramsey. Host of KCRW’s The Document, Matt Holzman has shares his list of best documentaries this year.
Guests:
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' and 'First Take' (@KCRW_Matt)
Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba in "Molly's Game" Michael Gibson, courtesy of STXfilms
Molly Bloom built and ran high stakes poker games in LA and New York. The games featured Hollywood stars, hedge fund managers and politicians. She was eventually arrested and indicted. Her story is the focus of the new movie “Molly’s Game,” starring Jessica Chastain.
Molly Bloom, director Aaron Sorkin,
and actress Jessica Chastain (Photo by Marion Curtis/StarPix)
A scene from "Molly's Game" courtesy of Michael Gibson, courtesy of STXfilms
Guests:
Molly Bloom, writer and author
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Interspecies romance in ‘The Shape of Water’ Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” is about a mute woman who falls in love with an amphibious creature, ala the 1954 film “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” We speak with the actor playing the creature, and the film’s cinematographer.
Rep. Karen Bass on fire relief and taxes The Democratic Congresswoman discusses fire relief, recovery and the role the federal government will play in that. She also shares thoughts on the GOP tax bill, which is expected to be voted on this week. Rep. Bass is in her fourth term representing South and West LA in Congress.
How the Disney-Fox deal could change what you watch Disney has agreed to a $52 billion deal to take over the majority of 21st Century Fox. We learn how the purchase could change what you watch on TV, in theaters, and online. This deal was announced just hours before the FCC voted to end net neutrality. We find out how that will change the internet and when.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Stories from a gentrifying Boyle Heights Over the last six months, reporters at the Boyle Heights Beat have been looking at gentrification in their neighborhood. They’ve produced several audio stories about how gentrification is changing the… Read More
Meth use is on the rise on Skid Row Midday on Skid Row, a steady stream of people filed into a small storefront on East Fourth Street. They were mostly heroin users, there to swap out dirty needles for… Read More