Inside 'Molly's Game,' Aaron Sorkin's new film on high stakes poker

Molly Bloom built and ran high stakes poker games in LA and New York. The games featured Hollywood stars, hedge fund managers and politicians. She was eventually arrested and indicted. Her story is the focus of the new movie “Molly’s Game.”

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 20, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of a scene from "Molly's Game" by Michael Gibson, courtesy of STXfilms

Why 2 California Republicans voted against the tax bill 8 MIN, 37 SEC

Democrats have done everything in their power to derail the Republican tax bill. So when two Southern California Republican Congressional members voted against the bill, it raised eyebrows. We dig into that, and what may have motivated their decisions.

Guests:
Sarah Wire, LA Times (@sarahdwire)

More:
GOP tax overhaul passes House with help from a dozen California Republicans, even some facing tough reelection battles
Why I voted ‘no’ on the Republican tax plan: Dana Rohrabacher

The year in controversial art 9 MIN, 36 SEC

In 2017, several major art exhibits were changed because of protests. The Guggenheim pulled three pieces after animal rights activists said there was animal cruelty. The Whitney removed a piece by a white artist depicting Emmett Till’s death out of its Biennial due to public outrage. Events like these raise questions about censorship, artistic expression and power in the art world.

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
In 2017, an angry public demanded the removal of controversial art works. Could the debate limit artistic freedom?

Best documentaries of 2017 11 MIN, 52 SEC

A village that makes fireworks, big game trophy hunts, the unrest in Ferguson, and Jon Benet Ramsey. Host of KCRW’s The Document, Matt Holzman has shares his list of best documentaries this year.

Guests:
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' and 'First Take' (@KCRW_Matt)

Molly Bloom on building and running high stakes poker games 15 MIN, 38 SEC


Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba in "Molly's Game" Michael Gibson, courtesy of STXfilms

Molly Bloom built and ran high stakes poker games in LA and New York. The games featured Hollywood stars, hedge fund managers and politicians. She was eventually arrested and indicted. Her story is the focus of the new movie “Molly’s Game,” starring Jessica Chastain.


Molly Bloom, director Aaron Sorkin,
and actress Jessica Chastain (Photo by Marion Curtis/StarPix)


A scene from "Molly's Game" courtesy of Michael Gibson, courtesy of STXfilms

Guests:
Molly Bloom, writer and author

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

