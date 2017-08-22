Looking north on Figueroa from the intersection with 11thStreet. Rendering: city of Los Angeles.
What road diets mean for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians
‘Road diets’ is the term for removing car traffic lanes in favor of bike lanes, parking, or larger sidewalks. Advocates say reducing car lanes on some busy streets means fewer accidents. But some drivers say the increased commuting time is unbearable and residential streets are now bearing the burden.
Publisher and editor-in-chief Davan Maharaj is out at the LA Times. There have long been rumblings of staff being unhappy with him. The Times’ parent company, Tronc, fired other top editors too. The paper’s new interim editor is a veteran of the Chicago Sun-Times and the new publisher and CEO is a digital media executive who worked for Fox and Yahoo.
Gabriel Kahn, University of Southern California (@gabekahn)
Donald Trump speaks in Arizona Tuesday, even though the mayor of the Phoenix doesn’t want him to. Trump is also at odds with the state’s two Republican senators. What that does that mean for next year’s senate race?
Ron Brownstein, Atlantic / CNN (@RonBrownstein)
The beloved Jewish deli on Fairfax Avenue received a C on its latest health inspection. The county health department found three major code violations during its latest inspection in early August -- on top of a few minor problems. Among the big issues? A violation in the category of insects and rodents.
Josh Scherer, Los Angeles Magazine (@CulinaryBroDown)
“Road diets” is the term for removing car traffic lanes in favor of bike lanes, parking, or larger sidewalks. The city transformed two lanes on Vista Del Mar earlier this year. Other streets in the neighborhood of Playa Del Rey were put on a diet too, including Jefferson, Culver Boulevard and Pershing Drive. People were upset, and some sued the city. The car lanes on Vista Del Mar are coming back. But the debate continues.
Deborah Murphy, Los Angeles Walks (@LosAngelesWalks)
Karla Mendelson, Director of KeepLAMoving
Inside The Audacious Plan to Eliminate Traffic Deaths in L.A.
Vista del Mar is a Sad, but Instructive Lesson for Los Angeles
L.A. needs better options for cyclists
When will digital assistants like Siri or Alexa become human-like? When will we interact with them like people? Will they become friends, or more-than-friends? What if they could replace the dead? Those are some of the questions raised in the new movie “Marjorie Prime.” Based on the play of the same name, the film takes place several decades from now. In the opening scene, an elderly woman is sitting in her living room talking with a young man. He’s her dead husband brought back to life as a hologram when he was young and handsome.
