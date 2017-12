Storytellers:

Teresa Jordan returns home to a parched and cracked land.

Dame Wilburn visits Macon, Georgia for a summer and gets an unconventional pet.

Nestor Gomez flees the Guatemalan Civil War to the safety of his mother’s home.

Bobby Wilson (pictured) hears of a Dakota man he desperately tries to meet.

Hosted by Dame Wilburn, with additional hosting from Jay Allison.

Photo by Jessica Lifland