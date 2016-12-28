A defiant Israel and an American reprimand

In the latest salvo in the diplomatic tensions between Israel and the US, Secretary of State John Kerry issued a bluntly worded, final plea today and warned that the so-called "two state solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is in "serious jeopardy." It comes five days after a UN Security Council vote condemning Israel’s settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Laura Rozen is a correspondent for Al Monitor, an online publication covering the Middle East.

Guests:

Laura Rozen, Al-Monitor (@lrozen)