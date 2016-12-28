Photo: (L-R) US Secretary of State John Kerry meets with PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the PM's office in Jerusalem, November 24, 2015. (US Embassy Tel Aviv)
Producers:
Katie Cooper
Sasa Woodruff
Christine Detz
A defiant Israel and an American reprimand
Israel is railing at the Obama administration for not vetoing a UN vote last week condemning settlements in the West Bank. In retaliation, it's pulling envoys and advancing plans for new settlements in East Jerusalem, where Palestinians envision a future capital. Guest host Barbara Bogaev talks about the Kerry plan, gets reaction from Jerusalem, and considers where US-Middle East policy is headed under the Trump Administration.
Photo: (L-R) US Secretary of State John Kerry meets with PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the PM's office in Jerusalem, November 24, 2015. (US Embassy Tel Aviv)
Producers:
Katie Cooper
Sasa Woodruff
Christine Detz
In the latest salvo in the diplomatic tensions between Israel and the US, Secretary of State John Kerry issued a bluntly worded, final plea today and warned that the so-called "two state solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is in "serious jeopardy." It comes five days after a UN Security Council vote condemning Israel’s settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.
Laura Rozen is a correspondent for Al Monitor, an online publication covering the Middle East.
Guests:
Laura Rozen, Al-Monitor (@lrozen)
Israel is railing at the Obama administration for not vetoing a UN vote last week condemning settlements in the West Bank. In retaliation, it's pulling envoys and advancing plans for new settlements in East Jerusalem, where Palestinians envision a future capital. Today outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry took Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu to task in a speech making a final plea for keeping the "two state solution" alive. Kerry also rejected the suggestion made by the Israeli Prime Minister that the Obama Administration orchestrated the UN vote behind the scenes. We talk about the Kerry plan, get reaction from Jerusalem, and ask where US Mid East policy is headed under the Trump Administration.
Guests:
Laura Rozen, Al-Monitor (@lrozen)
Ruth Eglash, Washington Post (@reglash)
Jeremy Ben-Ami, J Street (@JeremyBenAmi)
Clifford D. May, Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (@CliffordDMay)
Hussein Ibish, Arab Gulf States Institute / International New York Times (@Ibishblog)
More:
Eglash on Kerry's condemnation of Israeli settlements as obstacles to peace
Eglash on Trump tweets supporting Israel ahead of Kerry's speech
J Street on Kerry’ s speech as strong US commitment to two-state solution, Israeli security
Insider trading, fraud, embezzlement and bribery these are crimes often perpetrated by those at the highest rungs of the corporate ladder, by top earners you wouldn't think would need to break the law to get ahead. Why do they take the risk? That's just one of the questions Eugene Soltes posed to nearly 50 of the most prominent executives convicted of white collar offenses. Soltes is Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and author of Why They Do It: Inside the Mind of the White Collar Criminal.
Guests:
Eugene Soltes, Harvard Business School (@EugeneSoltes)
Eugene Soltes