CBO: Under GOP plan, millions will lose coverage

The Congressional Budget Office has some bad news for House Speaker Paul Ryan and others who've vowed to repeal and replace Obamacare. The CBO has pronounced that the American Health Care Act would leave 14 million people without health insurance next year, 24 million in years to come. Healthcare premiums for a 64-year old would go from $1700 a year to $14,600. Wealthier people would get tax cuts. That might not pass the House. In the Senate, it's likely dead on arrival, and it hardly meets the President's promise of "insurance for everybody." We look at the stumbling blocks to a promise Republicans have been making for seven years.

Guests:

Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News (@jrovner)

Ron Pollack, Families USA (@Ron_Pollack)

Neil Trautwein, National Retail Federation (@NRFnews)

Dean Clancy, health policy analyst (@DeanClancy)

