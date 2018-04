For the first time in over 50 years a Castro will not be at the helm of the Cuban government. Miguel Diaz Canal was sworn in as Cuba’s new president. What will the transition mean for Cuba, for rapprochement and for Cuban Americans? And what will the impact be on Florida politicians as they head into the midterm elections?

Guests:

Ted Piccone, Brookings Institution (@piccone_ted)

Mimi Whitefield, Cuba and business affairs correspondent for the Miami Herald (@HeraldMimi)