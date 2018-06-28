Photo courtesy of Center for Border Protection
Family migration and the politics of incivility
Separating immigrant families at the border may be something new, but the US has never extended the “Good Neighbor Policy” to Central America. Clinton and Bush discouraged newcomers, and Obama was called, “Deporter in Chief.” We’ll provide context ignored in mainstream media coverage.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Historically, the US has been a “nation of immigrants,” but the welcome mat comes and goes. The current crisis at the Mexican border didn’t start with President Trump. And the US bears much responsibility for the chaos and violence that are driving Central Americans northward in search of asylum. It turns out that selective historical memory is shaping coverage by the mainstream media and feeding the hyper-partisanship of Democrats as well as Republicans.
Guests:
Miranda Cady Hallett, Assistant Professor of Cultural Anthropology, University of Dayton in Ohio (@univofdayton)
Daniel Danvir, Journalist, Visiting Fellow in International and Public Affairs at Brown University’s Watson Institute. (@DanielDenvir)
Julian Zelizer, Princeton University (@julianzelizer)
Kathleen Hall Jamieson, University of Pennsylvania (@APPCPenn)
President Trump can replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the US Supreme Court, depending on when the Senate gives him the chance. The approach of mid-term elections could add months of uncertainty.
Guests:
Mark Joseph Stern, Slate (@mjs_DC)
Jonathan Varat, Professor Emeritus, UCLA (@UCLA_Law)
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
