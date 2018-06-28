ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

Family migration and the politics of incivility

Separating immigrant families at the border may be something new, but the US has never extended the “Good Neighbor Policy” to Central America. Clinton and Bush discouraged newcomers, and Obama was called, “Deporter in Chief.” We’ll provide context ignored in mainstream media coverage.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 30, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Central Processing Station in McAllen, Texas. Photo courtesy of Center for Border Protection

The politics of incivility 29 MIN, 34 SEC

Historically, the US has been a “nation of immigrants,” but the welcome mat comes and goes. The current crisis at the Mexican border didn’t start with President Trump. And the US bears much responsibility for the chaos and violence that are driving Central Americans northward in search of asylum. It turns out that selective historical memory is shaping coverage by the mainstream media and feeding the hyper-partisanship of Democrats as well as Republicans.  

Guests:
Miranda Cady Hallett, Assistant Professor of Cultural Anthropology, University of Dayton in Ohio (@univofdayton)
Daniel Danvir, Journalist, Visiting Fellow in International and Public Affairs at Brown University’s Watson Institute. (@DanielDenvir)
Julian Zelizer, Princeton University (@julianzelizer)
Kathleen Hall Jamieson, University of Pennsylvania (@APPCPenn)

What might be next for the US Supreme Court? 35 MIN, 55 SEC

President Trump can replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the US Supreme Court, depending on when the Senate gives him the chance. The approach of mid-term elections could add months of uncertainty.

Guests:
Mark Joseph Stern, Slate (@mjs_DC)
Jonathan Varat, Professor Emeritus, UCLA (@UCLA_Law)

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From To the Point

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Motel owners see altruism and opportunity in sheltering the homeless
For The Curious Blog

Motel owners see altruism and opportunity in sheltering the homeless Joe Patel has a vision for using motels to stem the homelessness crisis, and he’s on a mission to make it real. Patel grew up in a motel in Mid… Read More

Jun 28, 2018

Does tent living offer lessons for affordable housing?
For The Curious Blog

Does tent living offer lessons for affordable housing? By Frances Anderton and Avishay Artsy While Los Angeles officials work to build more permanent homeless housing, and shelter beds continue to fill, many are still sleeping in tents, pitched… Read More

Jun 28, 2018

With the foot soldiers in the fight against homelessness
For The Curious Blog

With the foot soldiers in the fight against homelessness When Larmar Avila is out on the streets meeting the people and trying to build trust, he makes sure to bring plenty of one thing to help break the ice:… Read More

Jun 28, 2018

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed